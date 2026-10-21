Simultaneous bandhs completely halted daily life across Manipur’s Imphal Valley and Kangpokpi district on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, following a fresh wave of fatal ethnic clashes. A 48-hour shutdown called by the Native Peoples Committee Manipur in the valley overlapped with a total bandh in Kangpokpi, organized to protest the killing of a 45-year-old Kuki man in Ukhrul.
Major commercial hubs across five valley districts—including Imphal West and Imphal East—remained completely deserted as protesters erected road blockades.
Key areas affected: Bandh supporters blocked major transit corridors, including Palace Compound Road, Patsoi, Singjamei, Mayai Lambi, Khoyathong, and Khwairamband Ima Market.
Institutional closures: Educational institutions remained shut, while public transport stayed off the roads throughout the valley.
High-level protests: Protesters previously dumped two victims' bodies outside Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh’s residence, prompting security forces to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. The Joint Action Committee (JAC) stated that families will refuse to claim the bodies until all perpetrators are arrested.
State police confirmed significant breakthroughs following the Monday ambush in Imphal East that left three Meitei men dead.
Additional Director General of Police Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo announced the arrest of three individuals tied to the attack. Preliminary investigations revealed that two of the suspects confessed to participating in the fatal ambush, while authorities continue investigating the third suspect and tracking additional co-conspirators.
The latest killings break a brief lull in direct clashes between Meitei and Kuki groups since mid-July.
Ethnic violence between the dominant Meitei and tribal Kuki communities has claimed over 300 lives and displaced 66,000 people since May 2023. Recent months have also seen rising friction involving Naga communities, including a May hostage crisis in Kangpokpi that culminated in six deaths and heightened state-wide security deployments.
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