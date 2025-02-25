New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur despite going to Assam, saying he has yet again deeply disappointed the people of the state as they continue to "wait".

Modi was on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Assam from Sunday to attend several development initiatives.

Modi, who reached Assam on Monday, witnessed a grand Jhumoir dance performance by nearly 9,000 dancers and drummers and also played the traditional drum 'Dhomsa' on the occasion, besides inaugurating the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The PM has yet again deeply disappointed the people of Manipur. He went to Guwahati and spent a night there as well. But he did not visit nearby Manipur. It is all the more perplexing, given that the state is now under President's Rule."

"When will Mr. Modi reach out directly to the people of Manipur who have gone through so much distress, pain, agony and suffering over the past twenty one months - all after they had given the BJP and its allies such a decisive mandate almost exactly three years back? They wait and wait and wait...," he said on X.

The Congress had earlier this month said the imposition of President's rule in Manipur is a direct admission of the failure of the BJP governments at the Centre and the state, and asked Modi to apologise to the people there.

President's rule was imposed in strife-torn Manipur on February 13 and the state assembly put under suspended animation, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives.