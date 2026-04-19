Manipur to get additional central forces after elections; govt urges withdrawal of shutdown call

Manipur Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh said on Sunday that additional Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) would be deployed in the state after the conclusion of elections in West Bengal and other poll-bound states.





Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Around 88 companies of central forces had earlier been withdrawn from Manipur for Assembly election duties in states, including West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu, the Home Minister told the media.He added that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had planned to withdraw more forces from the state, but following the intervention of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, the MHA assured that no further companies would be withdrawn.The Home Minister appealed to civil society organisations and the public to reconsider and withdraw the proposed five-day total shutdown in the interest of public welfare and the normal functioning of the state.Various organisations have called for a five-day shutdown in Ukhrul district and adjoining areas to protest the killing of two Naga civilians in the district on Saturday by suspected Kuki militants.Highlighting the hardships caused by prolonged shutdowns, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh said daily wage earners, farmers, and students were among the worst affected, particularly as educational institutions remain closed.He assured that the state government is taking public concerns seriously and actively addressing the issues raised.The Home Minister said that most demands put forward by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) related to the April 7 Tronglaobi incident (in Bishnupur district) in which two children were killed, have been accepted by the government.Following a meeting with Mangal Singh, father of the two children who died in the incident, the state government offered Singh a suitable government job equivalent to his current position in the Border Security Force (BSF).Additionally, the state government has offered employment to the children's mother, a trained nurse, in the state health services.However, the family requested time to consider the proposals.Subsequently, the decision to call a five-day shutdown was taken, which the Manipur Home Minister described as "highly unfortunate".Referring to Saturday's incident at T. Kasom village in Ukhrul district, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh termed it "highly unfortunate" and reiterated that the state government has strongly condemned the act.He told that the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) had submitted a memorandum outlining various demands.These were discussed during a joint meeting with TNL leaders and Naga MLAs, led by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho.The Home Minister assured that compensation will be provided to the families of the deceased as per government norms, and medical assistance will be extended to those injured in the incident.Calling for cooperation, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh urged all communities to maintain peace and resolve issues through dialogue.He reaffirmed the state government's commitment to addressing public grievances.Providing details on security deployment, the State Home Minister said that out of 272 CAPF companies earlier stationed in Manipur, 88 companies have already been withdrawn for election duties, with another 15 initially scheduled for redeployment, making a total of 103.However, following the Chief Minister's request, 184 CAPF companies will remain in the state to ensure security and stability.Chief Minister Khemchand Singh also announced the induction of advanced security equipment, including mine-protected Vehicles and bullet-proof vehicles, to enhance public safety."We appeal to all communities to cooperate with the government. Our commitment is to protect the life and property of every citizen. Following a period of President's Rule, this government, though new in its tenure, is dedicated to restoring peace and normalcy. We request the public to give us some time," the State Home Minister said.