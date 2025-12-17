Fresh Gunfight Erupts On Manipur Border: Armed Attackers Hit IDP Resettlement Site In Torbung; One Civilian Injured

Fresh incidents of violence erupted in the Torbung area of Manipur late on Tuesday evening, in the sensitive interstate border area between Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, with reported crossfire between security forces and unidentified armed miscreants injuring at least one civilian. Violence has broken out, and this is happening at around 8:30 PM, and it has caused panic among the residents.

Attack Targets Resettled Population

As per reports from both Phougakchao Ikhai and Torbung, the area had recently experienced a government-led relocation of 389 internally displaced persons from 67 families.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The authorities confirmed that the attack came from the Churachandpur side:

Information about the Attack: Unknown armed aggressors carried out an attack on the Torbung village.

Response: "The security forces immediately responded."

Weapons Used: Bombs were reportedly used by the assailants during the shootout, which took about 20 minutes.

The identity of the injured civilian has not been confirmed, according to authorities.

Situation Remains Tense Amid

Reinforcement forces consisting of state police and central security forces were immediately dispatched following the gunbattle. Reports say that the atmosphere in Torbung is tense, as security forces are working to restore control.

The state of Manipur has been facing an ethnicity-related crisis since May 3, 2023, and the violence has led to the death of more than 260 people and the displacement of over 60,000 citizens. The state has been under President's Rule since February 13. The recent government effort to relocate the displaced communities began in the district of Bishnupur.

High Level Meetings And Security Review

11.1 The latest outbreak of violence takes place in the context of efforts to re-establish peaceful conditions through:

Political Dialogue: Recently, on the 14th of December, the BJP MLAs, including the four Kuki-Zo members, met in a top-level closed-door session in the national capital, showing hope that it would be a road to peace.

DGP Visit: On Tuesday, there was the visit of the Director General of Police (DGP), Manipur, at the Churachandpur district. During this visit, the DGP powered the inauguration of a new conference hall, presided over a security review meeting with security forces, and held interactions with representatives belonging to various Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

ALSO READ | Addis Ababa Rolls Out Red Carpet For PM Modi: Ethiopia Confers Highest Civilian Honour, Seals Strategic Alliance As India’s Global Ascent Takes Centre Stage