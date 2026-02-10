Ukhrul violence: Manipur imposes curfew and internet shutdown after arson attacks

Manipur violence: A new wave of inter-tribal violence in the Ukhrul district of Manipur has triggered a major security clampdown. Authorities have imposed a total curfew and suspended internet services for five days following arson attacks that forced hundreds of residents to flee their homes overnight. The unrest escalated late on Monday, February 9, with at least 21 houses in the Litan Sareikhong area set on fire; it mainly saw clashes between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki-Zo communities.

Security clampdown: Internet shutdown, curfew

In order to curb the spread of inflammatory content and misinformation, the Manipur Home Department passed an order for a temporary suspension of all internet and data services, including broadband, VPN, and VSAT, in the entire district of Ukhrul. Coming into effect from 11:30 am on February 10, the order will remain in force for five days.

Meanwhile, a curfew has been clamped in parts of the district. The security forces have intensified area domination and search operations by deploying the Army and Assam Rifles to prevent further flare-ups.

Overnight flight and arson attacks

The violence, according to reports, escalated around midnight on Monday when armed groups burned a number of homes in Litan Sareikhong. Sounds of automatic gunfire were heard, causing a mass exodus.

Displacement: The scene depicted families moving towards safe zones in the neighboring Kangpokpi district and different parts of Ukhrul with their essentials.

Damage assessment: State Minister Govindas Konthoujam confirmed that 21 homes were gutted by 5:00 AM on Tuesday.

Trigger for the violence: A local brawl escalates

The authorities attributed the reasons for the existing flare-up to an incident that occurred on Saturday night, wherein a member of the Tangkhul Naga tribe was allegedly beaten by a group of persons at Litan village.

Failed customary settlement: Although the village chief successfully negotiated a peace agreement that would be settled through customary means, a scheduled meeting to follow up on the issue last Sunday did not push through.

Retaliatory arson: Matters came to a head on Sunday night, culminating in retaliatory arson between the two tribal groups.

Government & police response

In another incident of communal violence, Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh on Tuesday visited victims of violence at RIMS Hospital in Imphal. "The incident is under control, as it resulted from misunderstanding. All should exercise restraint and help maintain the rule of law," said the CM.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Losii Dikho, is presently camping in the affected area and is holding emergency joint meetings with the village heads of the Tangkhul Naga and the Kuki.

Countering mis-information

The Manipur Police have issued an alert to the public regarding "mischievous information" going around on social media. The government clarified that there was no displacement of people in any area, stating that many of these movements occurred due to the beginning of a new academic session. As of Tuesday afternoon, "the situation remains tense but under control. Reinforcement forces were sent to strategic points along the Imphal-Ukhrul highway."

