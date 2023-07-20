Manipur Violence: Women Stripped, Paraded Naked On Road - Shocking VIDEO Goes Viral

In a shocking incident captured on video, which came to light on Wednesday, two women were stripped naked and paraded by a group of individuals from another community in Manipur. The video, dated 4th May, shows the helpless women being subjected to continuous harassment, while they pleaded for mercy and sought help. The police are currently investigating the matter.

The video surfaced a day before the proposed march by the "Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum" (ITLF), adding fuel to the already tense situation in Manipur's hill districts. According to a spokesperson from the ITLF, the distressing incident took place in Kangpokpi district on 4th May. The video showcases the women being relentlessly harassed by men, while the victims cried for help and pleaded for their dignity to be respected. The ITLF has called on the central and state governments, the National Commission for Women, and the National Scheduled Tribes Commission to take cognizance of the crime and take action against the culprits. Moreover, during the "Kuki-Zo Adiwasi Unity March" scheduled in Churachandpur, the forum plans to address this issue.



Tensions had been simmering since the "Adiwasi Unity March" on 3rd May in the hill districts to oppose the demand of the Meitei community for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category. Since then, over 160 lives have been lost due to violent clashes.

It is essential to note that the Meitei community comprises approximately 53% of Manipur's population, mostly residing in the Imphal Valley. The Nagas and Kukis account for around 40% of the population, predominantly living in the hill districts.