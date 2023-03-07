topStoriesenglish2580965
Manish Sisodia's Day 1 At Tihar: Here's What AAP Leader Was Served In Dinner

The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was brought to the jail here on Monday shortly after a CBI court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody till March 20 in the case.

Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 06:54 PM IST|Source: PTI

Excise scam case accused and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is lodged in a Tihar prison cell for senior citizens and like any other inmate, has been given basic items and is being served food as per the jail manual, officials said on Tuesday.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was brought to the jail here on Monday shortly after a CBI court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody till March 20 in the case.

Sisodia's cell is inside Tihar Jail Number-1 and it is meant for a single person who is a senior citizen, the officials said.

On Monday night, he was given basic items such as blankets, soap and oral hygiene products, and for dinner, was served rice, chappati, dal, among others, according to the jail manual, an official said.

Every jail has a library and every inmate is its member. If anyone wants to have a book, he can avail it from there, the officials said.

Before being sent to his cell, he underwent a medical examination, they said.

The court has allowed Sisodia to carry the Bhagavad Gita, spectacles and medicines to jail and directed Tihar authorities to consider his request to be allowed to do Vipassana meditation.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia last week in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

