/‘Mann De Munaffe’ campaign: AAP continues to take CM Mann govts 4.5-year report card door-to-door across Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Friday continued its door-to-door outreach under the ‘Mann De Munaffe’ initiative, with MLAs and constituency in-charges visiting several Assembly constituencies to take the report card of the Bhagwant Mann government’s four-and-a-half years of work directly to people’s homes.
MLA Fauja Singh Sarari conducted the outreach in Guru Har Sahai, while MLA Advocate Rajnish Dahiya led the campaign in Firozpur Rural and MLA Dinesh Chadha in Rupnagar. In Ludhiana North, MLA Madan Lal Bagga led the campaign, while MLA Gurinder Singh Gary reached out to residents in Amloh. In Shahkot, constituency in-charge Balbir Singh Pala Jalalpuria met residents. MLA Santosh Kataria conducted the campaign in Balachaur, MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur in Amritsar East, constituency in-charge Parminder Singh Goldy in Kharar and MLA Karmbir Singh Ghuman in Dasuya.
During the door-to-door campaign, AAP leaders highlighted the benefits received by ordinary families under the Bhagwant Mann government, including free electricity, Aam Aadmi Clinics, free education and the Maavan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojana. They also discussed the government’s work in employment, healthcare, education and other sectors, explaining how various schemes and initiatives have directly benefited families across Punjab.
The AAP leaders told residents that the ‘Mann De Munaffe’ campaign was not an election campaign, but an effort to present the work delivered by the Bhagwant Mann government over the past four-and-a-half years. They highlighted that families have benefited from free electricity, with most households receiving zero electricity bills, while Aam Aadmi Clinics have expanded access to healthcare and government schools have been strengthened to provide better education.
The leaders also spoke about the Maavan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojana and other welfare measures aimed at supporting women and families. They said the government’s initiatives have provided tangible benefits to people, with the total annual benefit to a family from various schemes going up to ₹1.82 lakh per year.
The campaign received a warm response from residents, who welcomed AAP leaders into their homes and interacted with them openly. People listened to the government’s report card, shared their views and discussed the benefits they had received from various schemes. During the outreach, residents also expressed support for the work of the Bhagwant Mann government and said they wanted it to continue its work for Punjab.
AAP leaders said the ‘Mann De Munaffe’ campaign would continue to reach more households across Punjab, taking the government’s four-and-a-half-year report card directly to people and highlighting what they described as the difference between people-centric governance and the politics of traditional political parties.
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