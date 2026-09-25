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‘Mann De Munaffe’ campaign: AAP continues to take CM Mann govts 4.5-year report card door-to-door across Punjab

AAP Punjab continued its ‘Mann De Munaffe’ door-to-door campaign across several constituencies, highlighting the Bhagwant Mann government’s four-and-a-half-year work and welfare schemes.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 07:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
‘Mann De Munaffe’ campaign: AAP continues to take CM Mann govts 4.5-year report card door-to-door across Punjab

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