The Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, is in Jammu on a two-day visit to review National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) hydroelectric projects in Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday.

NHPC CMD Bhupendra Gupta briefed him during his visit on the project progress, which covers sites in Reasi, Ramban, and Kishtwar districts.

Manohar Lal visited Salal Power Station and directed officials to accelerate sediment removal from the reservoir. Located on the Chenab River in the Reasi district, Salal Power Station is clearing accumulated silt following the Indus Waters Treaty suspension to optimize water resource utilization.

He also launched a plantation drive on the premises to highlight the government's focus on environmental conservation and sustainable development. He also met with local administration and senior officials from relevant departments to coordinate efforts for timely project completion, according to a press release by the Misnitry of Power.

While en route to Kishtwar, Manohar Lal conducted an aerial survey of the 1,856 MW Sawalkot Hydroelectric Project. He also visited the Ratle Hydroelectric Project, laid the foundation stone for dam concreting works, and urged the team to complete the project efficiently and on schedule.

While Manohar Lal’s visit has sent a stark signal to Pakistan, the inspection of NHPC hydroelectric projects in J&K, amid the Indus Waters Treaty suspension, underscores India's drive to fully exploit Western rivers, endangering Pakistan's agriculture and power generation that rely heavily on these flows. The Salal Power Station on the Chenab, speeding up sediment clearance, boosts reservoir capacity for enhanced electricity output and water management, limiting downstream supply during Pakistan's vital Rabi cropping period.

Pakistan has continously opposed the Ratle Hydroelectric Project on the Chenab River, due to the fears of reduced downstream water flow impacting hugely on its agriculture and hydropower, citing violations in the now-suspended Indus Waters Treaty. While the project can be seen as India's ‘water weaponization post Indus Water Treaty suspension in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

