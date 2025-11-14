Bihar Election Result 2025: 'We Would Have Crossed 180 Seats,' Says Manoj Tiwari, Blaming Jan Suraaj For Vote Split

As the early trends for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 show the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) performance, BJP leader and former Union Minister Manoj Tiwari has strongly suggested that the NDA's tally could have been much higher had it not been for the presence of Prashant Kishor's party.

Tiwari claimed that the Jan Suraaj Party primarily cut into the votes of the NDA, preventing a near-landslide victory.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As vote counting for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 begins today, the political fate of master strategist Prashant Kishor's independent entry, Jan Suraaj, hangs in the balance. Despite an ambitious 243-seat campaign and a year-long padyatra (foot march) promising a "New Sun for Bihar," exit polls uniformly suggested a disappointing performance for the party.

This outcome placed the credibility of Kishor, the man who once claimed to have orchestrated victories for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, under intense scrutiny.

While Jan Suraaj is projected to win anywhere from zero to five seats, the focus has shifted to the strategic missteps that may have cost Kishor the public support he sought.

Soft-Pedalling the Central Leadership

One of the most fatal political missteps for Jan Suraaj was the perception that Kishor was playing a "safe game" by avoiding direct confrontation with top national leaders.

'NDA B-Team' Image: Kishor's reluctance to launch aggressive attacks against PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah created a public perception that Jan Suraaj was the "B-Team of the NDA" or that Kishor was an agent for Modi and Shah. In Bihar, where central politics heavily influence state issues, this cautious approach was interpreted as a lack of true opposition.

Targeting the Periphery: While Kishor initially focused his fire on Nitish Kumar’s frequent flip-flops and Tejashwi Yadav’s "dynasty politics," his criticism of the powerful central figures remained muted, allowing the narrative that he lacked the will to challenge the status quo.

Inconsistent Attacks on NDA Leaders

Kishor attempted to brand the NDA as corrupt by levelling serious allegations against key leaders like Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary (BJP) and Minister Ashok Choudhary (JD(U)), but a lack of consistency undermined his credibility.

Shifting Focus: Kishor initially focused on Ashok Choudhary, accusing him of being the "Sardar of Corruption" and demanding his dismissal over a rumored ₹100 crore bribery deal. However, the October roadshow shifted the focal point to Samrat Choudhary himself, abruptly creating inconsistency.

Credibility Gap: The fact that Kishor had "evidence" but could not present it in court and did not focus singularly on this point gave the BJP and JD(U) a chance to counter-attack effectively. This way, the voters perceived these charges as mere political mudslinging rather than any genuine anti-corruption crusades.

Prohibition Stance Alienated Key Voters

Kishor's open declaration to lift the state-wide liquor ban (Prohibition) boomeranged, turning a key policy into a political own-goal.

Angering Women Voters: The 2016 liquor ban brought in by Nitish Kumar has become a potent symbol of social stability and women's empowerment. By promising to remove it to bring in ₹28,000 crore in annual revenue, Kishor alienated an estimated 50% of the female electorate-a demographic that has traditionally backed the NDA because of this policy.

Political Suicide: A pre-election survey indicated 70% of women voters would refuse to vote for any party promising to revoke the ban. Kishor's pitch, packaged as an "economic revolution," was therefore seen as political suicide. His opponents even accused him of colluding with the liquor mafia.

Retreat from a Direct Challenge to Tejashwi

Kishor let slip away a golden opportunity to establish himself as the only credible alternative to the established leaders by beating a retreat on his promise of a direct electoral challenge.

Broken Promise: In September, he hinted that he might contest against Tejashwi Yadav in his family stronghold of Raghopur, calling it a "face-off" that would expose Tejashwi's "dynasty politics." This could have sealed Jan Suraaj's image as a strong third alternative.

Loss of Credibility: On October 15, however, Kishor announced he would not contest, preferring to "strengthen the party." Significantly, this retreat from the high-stakes battle saw Kishor lose much personal credibility, hurting the image of Jan Suraaj as a party promising its "new sun."

ALSO READ | Bihar Election Result 2025 Today: NDA Or Mahagathbandhan? Jan Suraaj Hopes To Make Mark