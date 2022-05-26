Manpreet Kohli on how he paved his way to co-founding the company Saitama

Who doesn't want to start a business and be an owner rather than be a 9 to 5 employee? We all want to be, but achieving the same is a backbreaking job. However, the people who are still aspiring to come out as entrepreneurs, maybe they can take inspiration from Manpreet Kohli. This man has got something unparalleled in him.

He started a company that he co-founded with other partners called Saitama Inu. Popularly known by the name Mkay, he completed his studies in International Business in Delhi and promptly got on the field to test his marbles in the business world.

After toiling under different market conditions and working with multiple companies, Mkay kept on carving his business knowledge and entrepreneurial skills. Until finally, in 2021, when he decided to sum up all his years of expertise in one single company. This is when Saitama comes into the picture.

Saitama Inu (SAITAMA) is a decentralised platform that aims to educate young people about investment and empower users to create their own wealth opportunities. Now you might be wondering why Mkay chose to invest his mastery and efforts in this company. Seeing the demand for trading and looking at the youth's urge to create their own income alternatives, Mkay believed that this was the best service to offer to the market.

The skilled entrepreneur has already been an advisor for more than 15 companies, and now, enlightening youth about investments and financial patterns, Mkay is escalating his experience even more.

Mkay not only co-founded Saitama in 2021 but also led it to a market cap of $3 billion with over 350K token holders (which they still hold). The entrepreneur also makes sure to attend each and every AMA's of Saitama. Mkay answers each and every question raised by the WolfPacks (Saitama Army).

The entrepreneur's years of experience have also proved powerful in securing partnerships for Saitama with Coinsbit, Eagle FC, global influencer Hasbulla, Dubai-based fintech company Epay, and many more. Mkay has never missed a single chance to make Saitama reach the heights. He has also played a major role in making Saitama’s counter the most visited and liked counter at the Crypto Expo Dubai in March 2022.

Considering social media as a powerful tool to reach the maximum number of youth and guide them about Saitama, Mkay regularly takes part in many ‘Twitter spaces’ for different projects. He advises enthusiastic crypto investors on how to invest strategically in projects.

There is no doubt in saying that Manpreet has guided a cosmic number of people to achieve their financial goals and also carried Saitama to great success.

(Sponsored Feature)