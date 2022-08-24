Bengaluru (Karnataka): Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday clarified that he did not eat non-vegetarian food before going to the temple and has not hurt religious sentiments after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked him. The former CM termed it as a "non-issue" while asserting the right to choice of food. Earlier on August 18, Siddaramaiah entered Basaveshwara temple in Kodlipet after allegedly eating non-vegetarian food, during his recent visit to Kodagu which triggered a row.

While addressing the mediapersons in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said, "Is eating meat an issue? It is a personal food habit. I eat both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. It is my habit, while some don't eat meat, it's their food habit." He slammed BJP and said that the party does not have any other work and is trying to create controversies to divert public attention from major issues going on in the country."According to me, it is not at all an issue. Many go without eating meat and many go after eating. In many places meat is offered to deities. To tell you the truth I had not eaten meat that day. I said what I have subsequently, for the sake of argument. Though there was chicken curry, I ate only bamboo shoot curry and 'akki rotti'," he added.

Siddaramaiah, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, on Sunday in his defence had said, he is a non-vegetarian and it's his food habit, and questioned whether God has said what to eat and what not to before visiting the temple. Earlier one senior MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal challenge Siddaramaiah and said, "If you- Siddaramaiah- have guts, eat pork and visit a mosque."Reacting to this challenge and attacks, Siddaramaiah said, "I only eat chicken and mutton, no other meat (pork or beef). But I'm not opposed to those who eat it, as it is their food habit."