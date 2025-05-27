Maoist Commander Tulsi Bhuiyan Gunned Down In Encounter In Jharkhand’s Palamu

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough for security forces, top Maoist commander Tulsi Bhuiyan was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Jharkhand's Palamu district Tuesday. This marks the second consecutive day of success in ongoing anti-Maoist operations in the state.

According to officials, the encounter began on Monday night in the Hussainabad subdivision of Palamu district and continued into Tuesday morning. An SLR rifle was recovered from the encounter site. Unconfirmed reports suggest that several other Maoists may have been injured or killed in the gunfight.

A massive search operation has been launched across the area, with security personnel combing through the region to eliminate any remaining Maoist cadres. Senior officials, including Palamu Superintendent of Police Rishma Rameshan and top CRPF officers, are present at the spot, overseeing the operation.

According to an official, the operation was launched based on intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoist commander Nitesh -- who carries a reward of Rs 15 lakh -- and his squad in Sitachuan, a forested area on the border of Mohammadganj and Haidernagar police station limits.

Sanjay Godram, another Maoist with a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, is also believed to be part of this group.

As police and security forces closed in on the location, Maoists opened fire, prompting the forces to retaliate. This encounter comes a day after a similar operation in Netarhat police station area of neighbouring Latehar district, where Maoist commander Manish Yadav, who carried a Rs 5 lakh reward, was killed.

Another Maoist, Kundan Kharwar, with a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, was arrested during the same operation.

On May 24, in an encounter in Ichwar forest of Latehar, Maoists Pappu Lohara (Rs 10 lakh reward) and Prabhat Lohara (Rs 5 lakh reward) were killed, and another injured Maoist was arrested.

Earlier, on April 21, eight Maoists, including commander Prayag Manjhi -- who carried a reward of Rs 1 crore -- were killed in a major operation by security forces in the Lugu Hill area of Lalpania in Bokaro district of Jharkhand.

(With inputs from IANS)