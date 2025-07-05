Maoist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

A Maoist was killed during an ongoing encounter between security forces and insurgents in the dense forests of Indravati National Park in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of senior Maoist cadres in the area, combined teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) initiated a combing operation early Friday morning.

According to police officials, the body of a male Maoist along with a weapon was recovered from the encounter site.

The identity of the neutralised Maoist is yet to be confirmed. The operation remains active, and authorities have withheld further details to ensure the safety of personnel engaged in the field.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P confirmed that a detailed statement will be issued once the operation concludes.

This encounter comes just weeks after a major offensive in the same region in early June, where seven Maoists were killed in a series of coordinated strikes by security forces.

Among those neutralised were two senior commanders of the CPI (Maoist), including Central Committee member Sudhakar and State Committee member Bhaskar Rao.

The Indravati National Park, with its rugged terrain and dense forest cover, has long served as a strategic hideout for Maoist factions operating across the Bastar division.

Security forces have intensified operations in the region over the past year, with over 300 Maoists reportedly neutralised in Chhattisgarh since early 2024.

The government has also ramped up infrastructure development and mobile connectivity in remote areas of Bijapur to counter insurgent influence and improve civilian outreach.

As the current operation unfolds, officials remain cautious, citing the possibility of more Maoists hiding in the area.

The encounter underscores the persistent challenges faced by security forces in dismantling entrenched Maoist networks in central India's forested interiors.