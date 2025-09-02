Maratha Quota Key Demands Accepted: Manoj Jarange Claims BIG Win, Says 'Will Leave Mumbai When...'

In the latest development in the Maratha quota protests, activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Tuesday declared victory after the state government's sub-committee agreed to several of his demands.

According to media reports, Jarange's demands, including giving Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, were accepted. Following a meeting with a cabinet sub-committee, headed by minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, the activist said if the Maharashtra government issues the Government Resolutions (GRs) on the Maratha quota demands, his supporters with leave Mumbai by 9 pm.

Notably, Jarange demanded that the government withdraw the Rs. 5,000 fines imposed by the regional transport office for violation of traffic rules while coming to Mumbai — a demand that was also accepted.

Maharashtra Government GRs

The GRs are regarding the implementation of Hyderabad Gazette within an hour, and the implementation of Satara Gazette in a month.

Another GR is regarding the withdrawal of police cases against Maratha reservation activists.

Manoj Jarange's Demands

Activist Jarange met the cabinet sub-committee chairman Vikhe-Patil, who was accompanied by the committee members and senior ministers, and put up his demands, which were accepted by the committee.

In addition, the committee declared that they would be implemented as discussed during the meeting at Azad Maidan.

What Is Hyderabad Gazette?

The Hyderabad Gazette is an order that was issued by the then Hyderabad Nizamshahi government in 1918. At that time, the Maratha community was in the majority in the Hyderabad state, and it was noted that they were being neglected in power and jobs.

Therefore, the Nizam's government issued an order giving some reservations in educational and job opportunities to the Maratha community under the name "Hindu Maratha".

On the other hand, Satara Gazette is about the record of the Maratha and Kunbi. In his demands, Jarange-Patil had added that Kunbi caste certificates should be issued to relatives of the village clan after investigation.

Jarange's Demands

Here are the demands presented by Manoj Jarange:

1- Jarange demanded that the government submit the records of 58 lakh Kunbis to the Gram Panchayat so that people will know that the records have been received. Hence, Vikhe-Patil assured that the government will issue as many certificates as they receive immediately.

2- Jarange also demanded that the government should quickly take action on eight lakh objections received concerning birth records. To this, Vikhe-Patil sought some time to look into incorrect entries.

3- Jarange's demand to withdraw the fines imposed by the regional transport office was accepted by the cabinet subcommittee.

4- On Marathas and Kunbis are one, Jarange demanded that it should be implemented. However, Vikhe-Patil said that as the issue is complicated, it will take a month to take action in this regard.

Even though his demands were accepted, Jarange said that if there are changes in the GRs, then he will step up his agitation.

(with IANS inputs)