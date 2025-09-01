Maratha Quota Protest: 'Will Follow HC order', Saya Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Monday, stated that the Maharashtra government would comply with the Bombay High Court’s directive to clear roads blocked by protesters by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. He emphasised that the agitation led by pro-Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil must take place solely at Azad Maidan and not at any other location. The court also instructed the authorities to prevent additional protesters from entering Mumbai and to stop them at the city’s borders.

“I was travelling. I have not seen what the court has said exactly. But as far as I understand, the permission given to Manoj Jarange-Patil for the fast was subject to certain conditions. These conditions have been violated. The court has expressed great displeasure, especially over the things happening on the roads. The court has given some instructions. The government will follow those instructions,” said CM Fadnavis.

CM Fadnavis also stated that it cannot be said that law and order has collapsed due to Jarange-Patil’s agitation in Mumbai and added that some incidents that have happened during the protest are certainly not commendable, including attacks on journalists, especially women journalists. This is why the protest is facing a setback.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Women journalists or journalists are doing their job. Therefore, attacks on them are not befitting the culture of Maharashtra. This must be condemned at all levels. We have seen more than 30 Maratha marches before. We have seen the discipline of those marches. We have also seen the positive decisions taken by the government after those silent marches,” said the chief minister.

“On the first day of the protest, some people shouted slogans, after which the traders closed their shops. No one had ordered those traders to close their shops. The traders took that decision after some people shouted slogans. Later, we told them, You keep the shops open, we are keeping the police force there. After that, the traders kept the shops open, and they are still open," CM Fadnavis said.

“The government is exploring legal options to find a solution to the agitation (launched by Jarange-Patil demanding reservation to the Maratha community from the OBC quota). Will it pass the test of law in court if it is found? This was discussed. We are trying to find a legal solution that will pass legal scrutiny in court,” he said.

Before departing for Pune, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with other ministers, held a meeting at his official residence, Varsha, to discuss the situation arising from Manoj Jarange-Patil’s protest.

CM Fadnavis stated that the government is exploring all possible avenues to find a resolution. “The government cannot afford to be rigid. We are not acting out of ego. We are actively seeking a way forward. If someone is willing to come to the table for discussions, a solution can be reached soon,” he said.

(With Inputs from IANS)