'Marathi Row': RSS Leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi Clarifies After Political Backlash

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi kicked a storm after he said that learning 'Marathi' is not mandatory when coming to Mumbai. With opposition and the ruling BJP sparring over the remarks, Joshi later apologises and clarified that his comments were misunderstood.

“Mumbai does not have a single language, Mumbai has many languages. Different areas have different languages. For example, the language of Ghatkopar is Gujarati. Similarly, you will find fewer people speaking Hindi in Girgaon. There, you will find people speaking Marathi. There is no requirement for people coming to Mumbai to learn Marathi,” said Joshi.

However, the opposition latched out on his remarks to corner the ruling Mahayuti and the issue was raised in the Maharashtra assembly as well.

Speaking to media, NCP-SP MLA Jitendra Awhad said, "He (Bhaiyyaji Joshi) has disrespected our mother. He took one station's name and claimed that its language is Gujarati, but he does not understand Mumbai... Mumbai is a place, whoever comes here and embraces it never has to turn back... Earlier they used to divide in the name of caste, then religion, now it is language..."



Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray demanded a sedition case against Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde made it clear that Marathi remains the language of Mumbai.

Addressing the Assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "In Mumbai, Maharashtra, and the State government's language is Marathi, and people who live here should learn it."

"Marathi is a part of the state's culture and identity, and it is the duty of every citizen to learn it," the chief minister and BJP leader said.

Seeing the political backlash, Joshi later clarified saying that there is no question of Marathi not being the language of Mumbai. "The language of Maharashtra is Marathi. Mumbai is in Maharashtra and naturally, the language of Mumbai is Marathi. Different languages are spoken in India. People speak different languages while living in Mumbai as well. So, it is a natural expectation that they should also come here and learn Marathi, understand Marathi and read Marathi. I think that this is a great example of co-existence that people speaking so many different languages in India live together," he said.

Joshi further said, "My mother tongue is Marathi. But I also respect the existence of all languages... I request everyone to see it from the same perspective."

This comes amid the ongoing debate over Hindi vs Tamil and Hindi vs Kannada as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been alleging Hindi imposition.