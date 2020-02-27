हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Meteorological Department

March-April-May season average temperatures likely to be warmer than normal in 2020: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (February 27) said that the March-April-May (MAM) season average temperatures are likely to warmer than normal over most of the meteorological subdivisions of northwest, west and central India and some subdivisions from south India. 

The IMD said in a press release that near normal temperatures are likely in the remaining subdivisions and above normal heat wave conditions are likely in the core heat wave (HW) zone during the season (March-May).

The IMD forecast indicates that MAM season averaged temperatures are likely to be warmer than normal by around 0.5 degree celsius over northwest, west and central India and some subdivisions from south India.

The season averaged maximum temperature is likely to be warmer than normal by over 1 degree celsius over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh. It is likely to be warmer than normal less than or equal to 0.5 degree celsius over Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi(HCD), West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, East and West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Vidharbha, North interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Kerala. Rest of the country is likely to experience near normal maximum temperatures (between -0.5 degree Celsius and 0.5 degree celsius).

