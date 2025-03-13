Advertisement
March Mayhem: Mercury Soars To 40 Degrees Celsius At Eight Places In Odisha

Eight places in Odisha recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or more on Thursday, the Met department said. Jharsuguda was the hottest place in the state, recording a temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius.

Mar 13, 2025, 09:13 PM IST
Boudh followed Jharsuguda at 40.8 degrees Celsius, while Bolangir was next at 40.4 degrees Celsius, as per the evening bulletin issued by the IMD's Bhubaneswar centre.

Hirakud, Titlagarh and Bhadrak towns recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius each. Besides, Baripada and Sambalpur registered the maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius each, it said.

Forecasting heatwave, the weather office has issued 'yellow' warning (be aware) for the districts of Kalahandi, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Sonepur for Friday.

Heatwave conditions are expected to continue for another three days (till March 17), the MeT centre said. The India Meteorological Department advised people to avoid heat exposure and wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes, and to cover their heads with a cloth, hat or umbrella while moving out during the peak daytime.

