'It should have...': US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's witty take on Delhi's blistering heat goes viral | VIDEO

Marco Rubio in India: In his maiden official trip to India as US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio stole hearts with his hilarious opening monologue addressing the stifling summer heat in the capital. Following a strategically intense meeting for an hour with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Rubio made a direct dash for the inauguration ceremony of the state-of-the-art new US Consulate Compound located in Delhi, with the searing midday temperature providing a perfect opportunity for some diplomacy.

The video clip featuring Secretary Rubio's funny take on the Indian heat dome compared to that of his native Miami in Florida has already racked up thousands of hits on Indian social media platforms.

Audience laughs as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio struggles in Delhi heat



“I wanted to keep this speech short because it’s hot! I’m from Miami and that is like humid hot but this is something else. What time is it? Shouldn’t it be getting cooler?” pic.twitter.com/Ql3dSRUZSg — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) May 23, 2026

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'I'm from Miami': Comical diplomacy icebreaker on podium

Addressing the podium under the blazing sun, the US Secretary of State threw away formal speech lines and immediately turned his focus to the environmental factor, drawing chuckles from the gathered delegates.

"It is truly a profound honor to be here with all of you today," Rubio opened with a wide grin. "However, I intend to keep these remarks incredibly brief because it is remarkably hot out here. It is seriously hot. Though, to be fair, it lacks that classic Miami humidity. Coming from Miami, I am well-acquainted with the difference between oppressive humidity and a dry, blistering bake. But seriously, what time is it? The weather should have cooled down significantly by now!"

New Delhi itinerary of secretary Rubio

Main Task --------> Bilateral Strategic Review with PM Narendra Modi

Diplomatic Achievements --> Opening Ceremony of US Consulate Compound in Delhi

Major Announcement --> Introduction of the "America First Visa Scheduling Tool"

Tour Destinations --> After New Delhi, the cities to be visited include Kolkata, Jaipur & Agra

Background of the Mission --> US First High-Level Mission After the Trump-Modi 2025 Meeting

Seamlessly returning to the realm of statecraft, Rubio elaborated on how the sleek, new design of the consulate compound is one of the greatest cost-saving success stories for American taxpayers. According to him, the facility is purpose-built to provide the maximum operational safety and efficiency for all the hardworking individuals dedicated to safeguarding American interests.

Bilateral shift

Speaking about the structural shift in the relations between the two states, Rubio revealed some massive industrial developments that often fly under the radar. During the last year alone, economic cooperation has experienced significant gains, as demonstrated by the $20 billion investments poured by Indian businesses into the American economy, along with joint military exercises within the Indo-Pacific region.

In order to maintain this trend, Rubio launched a new, much-awaited program for corporate travelers: the implementation of the "America First Visa Scheduling Tool." This state-of-the-art operation system will ensure that the allocations of visas to corporate personnel working in America's bilateral relations with India are prioritized.

First high-level US diplomatic mission to India after the Trump-Modi Summit of 2025

With his visit to New Delhi, Rubio becomes the first member of the cabinet of Washington who will have visited India after the bilateral summit between Indian Prime Minister Modi and President of the US, Donald Trump, held in February 2025.

The hour-long closed-door meeting discussed joint production deals between the two countries' armed forces, as well as the security of their respective supply chains. After successfully executing his mission in the political heart of India, the US Secretary of State plans to begin a trip throughout India's most famous cities, visiting Kolkata, Jaipur, and Agra.

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