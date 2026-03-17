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NewsIndiaMARCOS Commando critically injured during river rescue ops in J&K's Uri
MARCOS

MARCOS Commando critically injured during river rescue ops in J&K's Uri

The special forces of the Indian Navy, the MARCOS, founded in February 1987, were originally named the Indian Marine Special Force, which was later changed to the Marine Commando Force.

|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2026, 04:18 PM IST|Source: IANS
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MARCOS Commando critically injured during river rescue ops in J&K's UriImage: IANS

Srinagar: A marine commando (MARCOS) of the navy was critically injured during a rescue operation in the Jhelum River in J&amp;K’s Baramulla district on Tuesday and was shifted to an army hospital for treatment, officials said. Officials said that a joint rescue operation was launched in the Uri area of Baramulla district after a woman jumped into the Jhelum River.

The middle-aged woman, identified as a resident of Lagama Uri, is reported to have jumped into the river from a wooden footbridge at Chandanwari in Uri.

The incident prompted an immediate search operation by teams of SDRF Baramulla and Civil Defence Unit, Uri.

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Officials said the rescue operation was resumed on Tuesday with additional reinforcement, including personnel from the Navy’s MARCOS unit.

“During the search operation, one of the MARCOS personnel slipped into the river and was swept by the current for several minutes before being pulled out by fellow team members. The commando, identified as A.S. Badoria, sustained critical injuries during the incident and was initially unconscious when rescued. He was immediately shifted to the Army Hospital, Boniyar, for medical treatment.

"The condition of the injured personnel was reported to be critical," an official said.

Meanwhile, search efforts were continuing to trace the missing woman, with rescue teams scanning stretches of the river.

The special forces of the Indian Navy, the MARCOS, founded in February 1987, were originally named the Indian Marine Special Force, which was later changed to the Marine Commando Force.

They are capable of operating in all types of environments: at sea, in the air, and on land.

The force has gradually acquired more experience and an international reputation for professionalism. The MARCOS regularly undertake specialised maritime operations in Jammu and Kashmir through the Jhelum River and the Wular Lake, a 65 square kilometres (16,000 acres) freshwater lake, and conduct counter-insurgency operations in the region.

Some MARCOS units are a part of the tri-services Armed Forces Special Operations Division.

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