‘Maritime security and energy security inseparable, distance from conflict no longer means safety: Navy Chief on threats to Strait of Hormuz disruption

Outgoing Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi stated on Saturday that the Indian Navy remains fully committed to ensuring the safe passage of oil tankers and merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, even as regional instability, asymmetric threats, and attacks on shipping continue to pose significant risks in the critical waterway.

Admiral Tripathi highlighted India’s strong strategic interests in the Gulf region and emphasised the inseparable link between maritime security and energy security amid ongoing tensions in West Asia.“The primary challenges in this region include regional instability, asymmetric threats, attacks on merchant shipping, missile and drone threats, navigational safety concerns, and the increasing complexity of maritime traffic management during periods of heightened tension,” he said.

The Admiral underscored that India has significant stakes in maintaining uninterrupted maritime trade and energy flows. “To safeguard India’s maritime interests and ensure the safe passage of trade, the Indian Navy has proactively stepped up its presence. We have maintained a sustained operational presence, enhanced aerial surveillance, and implemented Mission-Based Deployments across critical maritime routes in the region,” he added.

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“Maritime security and energy security are inseparable. Distance from conflict no longer means distance from consequences,” Admiral Tripathi warned.On combating piracy, the Navy Chief said the Indian Navy adopts a long-term, proactive approach rather than a reactive one.“Piracy thrives in instability and cannot be treated as a temporary problem; it must be addressed through a permanent framework of presence, partnerships, and preparedness,” he said.

“The Indian Navy has maintained one ship continuously in the Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy duties since 2008, safely escorting more than 3,800 merchant vessels to date. This reinforces our position as a First Responder and Preferred Security Partner. Persistent forward presence remains central to anti-piracy operations,” Admiral Tripathi added.

Highlighting key operational priorities, he noted major achievements over the last two years, including operational readiness, maritime security and indigenisation.

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"First is the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, which clearly demonstrated the Navy's operational reach, combat readiness, and absolute deterrence capability. Also, ongoing Operation Urja Suraksha has ensured that the security of our energy lifelines coming out from the Persian Gulf is secured. Second is maintaining a relentless operational tempo as a first responder and preferred security partner. Third is our sustained strides towards Atmanirbharta, which have transformed us from a 'Buyer's Navy' to a 'Builder's Navy'," Admiral Tripathi added.



The remarks come amid rising global concern over the security of key maritime routes in the Persian Gulf, especially the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large share of global oil trade passes.



According to the Finance Ministry's Monthly Economic Review for May 2026, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz remain the "single most consequential variable" for India's external sector and inflation outlook. It warned that prolonged energy supply shocks could intensify price pressures and affect growth.



The review, released by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), said India's near-term economic outlook remains one of "cautious resilience", supported by stable domestic fundamentals, strong services exports, resilient labour markets and comfortable foreign exchange reserves.



However, it cautioned that the global environment has become significantly more challenging following the West Asia conflict.

(with ANI inputs)