Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to arrive in India during the first week of March. This visit marks a significant change in bilateral relations. India's High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, confirmed the trip. The aim is to solidify multi-billion dollar deals in uranium, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals.

Carney wants to diversify Canada's global alliances and move away from the diplomatic chill that marked his predecessor Justin Trudeau's time in office.

A multi-billion dollar resource agenda

A key focus of the visit is a projected C$2.8 billion, 10-year uranium supply deal. Canada's Energy Minister, Tim Hodgson, is currently in India and emphasised that Canada is ready to support India's civilian nuclear plans.

"India is a major nuclear country with plans to grow its civilian energy use," Hodgson told Reuters. "Canada is happy to sell uranium under the Canada-India nuclear cooperation agreement, as long as International Energy Agency safeguards are met."

In addition to nuclear energy, the two nations expect to finalize agreements on:

- Critical Minerals & Energy: Transactions involving crude oil and LNG.

- Technology: Partnerships in AI and quantum computing.

- Trade: The formal start of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which leaders hope will double bilateral trade to $70 billion by 2030.

Balancing the 'new world order' and US pressure

The upcoming visit follows Carney's recent trip to Beijing, where he met with President Xi Jinping to reduce trade barriers on Canadian agri-food products. Carney has also been careful to navigate the "America First" rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump.

In response to Trump's threats of 100% tariffs on Canadian goods if Ottawa pursues a free trade deal with China, Carney was clear. "We have no intention of doing that with China or any other non-market economy," Carney stated, citing commitments under the USMCA.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, he outlined a strategy focused on "coalitions of middle powers" to deal with a crumbling rules-based international order.

Healing the diplomatic rift

The March summit is viewed as the final "reset" after the 2023 allegations regarding the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Since Carney took office in March 2025, there has been a concerted effort to move past existing tensions.

High Commissioner Patnaik noted that security cooperation is back on track. India’s National Security Advisor is scheduled to visit Ottawa next month. Regarding ongoing legal proceedings in Canada, Patnaik stated, "If evidence comes out that there were Indians involved, India will take action."

High-level momentum

The momentum is expected to continue into 2026. India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are set to visit Canada shortly after Carney's trip.

As the global trade landscape changes, both New Delhi and Ottawa seem to be acting with renewed urgency to shield their economies from international instability.

