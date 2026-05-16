Marks scored 55%, support 100%: Mumbai family celebrates son’s low score with marksheet themed cake | Watch video

Viral videos: A Mumbai family celebrated their son’s 55% Class 10 exam result with a marksheet-themed cake, and the heartwarming moment is now going viral online. Shared on social media this week, the video has already crossed 540,000 views on X, with many users praising the family for celebrating effort over marks in a system often focused on high percentages.

Family’s viral celebration

The viral clip shows family members clapping and cheering as the boy cuts a specially designed cake shaped like his Class 10 marksheet. Instead of disappointment or pressure over marks, the family turns the result day into a happy celebration.

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After cutting the cake, the student is seen serving pieces to family members while everyone smiles and joins the celebration. For many viewers, the moment felt refreshingly different from the pressure-filled exam result stories often seen online.

exam results with marksheet-themed pic.twitter.com/J0dHUBg3y3 — Indian Infra Report (@Indianinfoguide) May 15, 2026

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Why the video feels relatable

The Mumbai family celebrating their son’s 55% Class 10 result felt relatable to many online users because many Indians grew up associating exam results with stress, comparisons, or fear of being judged.

For students across the country, Class 10 board exams often come with huge expectations. Families sometimes compare marks, coaching pressure rises, and even small drops in percentage can feel overwhelming.

That is exactly why this video connected with so many people. Instead of focusing on what the student did not score, the family celebrated the effort and the milestone itself.

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Social media reactions

The comments section of the video is filled with emotional and funny reactions.

One user wrote, “My father scolded me on 86%.”

Another commented, “Heartwarming. In a system obsessed with 95+, this family gets it right – celebrate the child, not just the marks.”

A third joked, “If it were me, I wouldn’t even get 55% of that reaction from my parents.”

The viral video may be about a cake, but viewers say the bigger message stands out. At a time when exam pressure feels heavier than ever, many people online saw this Mumbai family’s reaction as an example of healthy parenting.