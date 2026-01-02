What began as a New Year’s Eve meeting ended in a shocking act of violence after a 25-year-old married woman allegedly attacked her married lover, leaving him critically injured. The 44-year-old man is currently undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital in Mumbai, while the accused woman is reported to be absconding.

According to an NDTV report, the police, the incident took place in the early hours of December 31, when the woman invited the man to her house on the pretext of giving him New Year’s sweets. At the time, her children were reportedly asleep at home.

Investigations have revealed that the two were known to each other for several years and were related through family ties. The accused is said to be the sister-in-law of the victim’s sister. Police say the two had been in an alleged relationship for the past six to seven years.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sources indicate that the woman had been pressuring the man to leave his wife and marry her, leading to frequent disputes. Disturbed by the situation, the victim, who has been living with his family in Santa Cruz East for nearly 18 years, travelled to Bihar in November 2025. However, police say the woman continued to threaten him over phone calls during his stay there.

After returning to Mumbai on December 19, the man reportedly tried to distance himself from the woman and avoided further contact. Despite this, she allegedly called him to her house on New Year’s Eve.

Police allege that during the meeting, the woman suddenly attacked the man with a knife, causing severe injuries and heavy bleeding. Despite his condition, the victim managed to reach his home, from where his sons and friends rushed him to VN Desai Hospital. He was later shifted to Sion Hospital for advanced treatment. Doctors have stated that the injuries are serious and may require surgical intervention.

A case has been registered, and police teams are actively searching for the accused woman, who remains on the run. Further investigation is underway.