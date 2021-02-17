हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ramdas Athawale

Marry a Dalit woman: Ramdas Athawale suggests after Rahul Gandhi's 'hum do humare do' remark

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday suggested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should get married, preferably to a Dalit woman. The minister's comment comes following the Gandhi scion's remark of 'hum do humare do' at the Parliament.

Marry a Dalit woman: Ramdas Athawale suggests after Rahul Gandhi&#039;s &#039;hum do humare do&#039; remark

New Delhi: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday suggested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should get married, preferably to a Dalit woman.

The minister's comment comes following the Gandhi scion's remark of 'hum do humare do' at the Parliament in a jibe at the Centre over the farmers' protest at the national capital's border.

"I believe that Rahul Gandhi is a good friend of mine and he is speaking on `hum do, humare do`. This motto was used for family planning so if he wants to do `hum do, humare do`, then Rahul Gandhi should get married. If he marries a Dalit woman, then he would fulfil the dream of Mahatma Gandhi and help end casteism," Athawale told ANI.

Further, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said that his Ministry will provide Rahul Gandhi a scheme of Rs 2.5 lakh for his inter-caste marriage.

Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha said that the new farm laws brought by the government will lead to "collapse of mandi system and allow unlimited hoarding".

Referring to the family planning slogan of `Hum do hamare do` (we two and our two children), Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government was promoting "crony capitalism". 

Gandhi attacked the government and said just four people are running the country. He said, "Like COVID-19 comes back in a different form, this slogan has come back in a different form. Hum do hamare do. Everyone knows whose government it is."

