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‘Marvel superhero’ vs strategic shield: How Australian media framed Modi’s defiance of Chinese dominance

Australian media ighlighted how PM Modi's visit strengthens economic, diplomatic and strategic ties, and its importance to counter China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 09:45 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 09:48 PM IST
‘Marvel superhero’ vs strategic shield: How Australian media framed Modi’s defiance of Chinese dominance
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the India-Australia CEO Forum in Melbourne. (Image: X/@AlboMP)

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