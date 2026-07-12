/‘Marvel superhero’ vs strategic shield: How Australian media framed Modi’s defiance of Chinese dominance

The Australian media has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Australia and several leading newspapers have termed it a big boost for bilateral ties, economy and diplomacy.
The Australian, one of the country's most widely read newspapers, said the visit was "a good sign for the economy and diplomacy". The timing of the visit, which occurred amid China’s missile activity in the South Pacific, pointed out the growing strategic importance of deepening ties with India, it said. India’s long experience in dealing with Chinese aggression offers valuable lessons for Australia and its Pacific partners, the paper said.
The enthusiasm was visible on the ground, too. Melbourne’s Herald Sun captured the vibrant public reception with the headline “Modi Mania: Indian PM’s a Marvel Superhero,” reporting how 35,000 people gave PM Modi a rousing welcome at Marvel Stadium.
The visit produced important results beyond optics. “It is a relationship that has matured and India and Australia now think of each other as long-term strategic partners rather than just important bilateral friends,” a detailed report in The Diplomat noted on Prime Minister Modi’s three-day trip from July 8 to 10.
The two countries signed a raft of pacts covering defence, economic security, energy, education, science, technology and culture. Key highlights include a new Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, an India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap and increased military interoperability through more joint exercises and logistics support.
In a landmark development, both sides finalised arrangements for the export of Australian uranium to India for peaceful purposes, a significant step that underscores the growing trust between the two nations. Prime Minister Modi noted that the deal would boost India’s clean energy goals.
Progress was also made on education and people-to-people ties, with more Australian universities receiving approvals to set up campuses in India. The Australian Financial Review reported that the number has now reached eight.
The Age newspaper highlighted the personal chemistry between PM Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, noting that both leaders are pushing forward with a Free Trade Agreement.
The Diplomat summed up the visit nicely, saying that instead of one big headline announcement, Modi’s trip delivered a “coordinated package of agreements” that showed the relationship is becoming deeply institutionalised. It added that defence and economic ties are now supported by strong social and educational foundations, making the partnership more holistic and future-ready.
(with IANS input)
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