हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Masks mandatory in Maharashtra for next 6 months, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Wearing of masks will be made mandatory for the next six months in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday (December 20, 2020).

Masks mandatory in Maharashtra for next 6 months, says CM Uddhav Thackeray
File photo

Mumbai: Wearing of masks will be made mandatory for the next six months in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday (December 20, 2020).

Addressing people of the state on social media, Thackeray said experts are in favour of imposing night curfew or another lockdown, but he is not in favour of these steps.

The coronavirus situation in the state is under control, through not completely, he said.

"Prevention is better than cure. Wearing of mask at public places should be made a habit for another six months at least," Thackeray said.

Further, Uddhav Thackeray said he is not in favour of night curfew or another lockdown in Maharashtra. He calimed that the spread of coronavirus is under control, though not completely. 

Maharashtra reported 3,940 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state tally to 18,92,707. It also reported 74 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 48,648.

The state reports second highest COVID-19 cases in the country though in mortality it topped the chart. It is followed by West Bengal, Delhi and Kerala.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19MaharashtraUddhav Thackeray
Next
Story

Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy expresses concern over Toyota strike, urges government to resolve crisis
  • 1,00,31,223Confirmed
  • 1,45,477Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M33S

Nepalese PM Oli recommends dissolution of parliament