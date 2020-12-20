Masks mandatory in Maharashtra for next 6 months, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Wearing of masks will be made mandatory for the next six months in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday (December 20, 2020).

Addressing people of the state on social media, Thackeray said experts are in favour of imposing night curfew or another lockdown, but he is not in favour of these steps.

The coronavirus situation in the state is under control, through not completely, he said.

"Prevention is better than cure. Wearing of mask at public places should be made a habit for another six months at least," Thackeray said.

Further, Uddhav Thackeray said he is not in favour of night curfew or another lockdown in Maharashtra. He calimed that the spread of coronavirus is under control, though not completely.

Maharashtra reported 3,940 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state tally to 18,92,707. It also reported 74 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 48,648.

The state reports second highest COVID-19 cases in the country though in mortality it topped the chart. It is followed by West Bengal, Delhi and Kerala.

Live TV