Is Masood Azhar, India's most wanted terrorist, nearing death? Viral audio creates speculation about his health

A new audio recording has created a lot of buzz in the global intelligence community. This 21-minute recording, which has gone viral on the internet and among the monitors who follow Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), is believed to be Masood Azhar, the founder and leader of the JeM, who has been designated a global terrorist by the UN. This audio may indicate that he is suffering from a terminal illness or disease that makes him incapable of leading the organization.

While prayers were reportedly requested from those around him, it was clear over the 21 minutes that Azhar was struggling with his speech and experienced frequent coughing fits. Also, the call for "prayer for their leader" and "praying for Azhar's recovery" is rare, as he is known to be a leader who is behind the scenes and doesn't typically show vulnerability.

JeM Trt Masood Azhar's most recent audio confirms he is SICK.



@NIA_India @HMOIndia



This audio was released for Pakistan backed JeM cadre as Ramadan comes to an end a day ago.



In case of death Masood Azhar will be replaced by his… https://t.co/YMfFlgVboR pic.twitter.com/Lr4gG3FyVR — Levina(@LevinaNeythiri) March 18, 2026

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The intelligence sources have indicated that Masood Azhar's physical health is deteriorating rapidly and that he is currently receiving medical care for several medical conditions, but that he is in a secure location; therefore, authorities in Islamabad have offered little comment about his whereabouts, condition, or health.

The state of Masood Azhar, leader of the militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, is uncertain due to his reported declining health, prompting questions about the terrorist group’s future. Analysts predict that the leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammad would pass to his younger brother, Abdul Rauf Asghar, if Azhar were incapacitated or passed away.

Asghar has his own extensive record of terrorism and violence, having been implicated in numerous high-profile attacks and continuing to assist with the group’s operational holding power. While Azhar remains the group’s ideological leader, closing the leadership succession to Asghar would likely indicate that the group will continue to advance its radical terrorist agenda.

Azhar’s militant crimes: From IC-814 to Pulwama

Masood Azhar is a significant national security threat to India and is known for numerous militant acts that define his tenure.

1994–1999: Arrested in India for a number of militant activities but subsequently released in exchange for hostages taken during the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814.

Master Terrorist: Azhar has been identified as the coordinator of the attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001 and the massive suicide bombing attack at Pulwama in 2019, which provoked near-war levels in relations between India and Pakistan.

Designated Global Terrorist: After years of diplomatic efforts, Azhar was designated a Global Terrorist by the United Nations Security Council on May 1, 2019.

Pakistan's strategic denial

Although he has been a global terrorist for over 10 years, Pakistan maintains a strategic silence concerning Azhar.

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