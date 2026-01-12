Mass Dog Killing: 300 Stray Dogs Killed In Telangana, Sarpanches Among 9 Booked

Telangana: Telangana Police on Sunday, January 11, booked nine individuals including two village sarpanches in connection with the alleged mass killing of nearly 300 stray dogs in Hanumakonda district, as per the reports.

What happened?

An NGO approached the Shayampet police, alleging that a large number of stray dogs were systematically killed within the jurisdiction of the Shayampet and Arepally gram panchayats.

As per the complaint, two men were allegedly engaged to administer fatal injections to the dogs, resulting in their deaths. The bodies were later disposed of on the outskirts of the villages. The alleged incidents are said to have occurred over a three-day period, between January 6 and January 8.

Why Were The Dogs Killed?

Quoting village elders, The TOI reported that those accused questioned the NGO’s complaint and said the decision was driven by public pressure. They claimed the growing number of stray dogs had become a major problem in the villages, particularly during the sarpanch election period, prompting the action.

Following the complaint, police registered cases under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Among those booked are the sarpanches of Shayampet and Arepally and their husbands, a deputy sarpanch, two village secretaries, and two daily-wage workers.

The NGO, however, called on the government to adopt humane measures to address the stray dog issue, stressing the need for animal birth control programmes, sterilisation, and vaccination instead of resorting to killing, as per the reports.

Why It Matters

The episode comes at a time of heightened concern over the rise in stray dog bite incidents across the country. The matter is currently under scrutiny by the Supreme Court, which resumed hearings on stray dog attacks on January 9 for the third consecutive day. The court observed that several videos circulating online show dogs attacking children and elderly people, but emphasised that it does not want the issue to be framed as a clash between animal cruelty concerns and dog attack cases.

Last year, the Supreme Court had directed that stray dogs in Delhi be relocated to enclosed areas as part of measures aimed at improving public safety and preventing rabies.