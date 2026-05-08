Mass resignation on table? TVK warns all 107 MLAs will quit if DMK-AIADMK attempt to form Govt: Reports

Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is considering a dramatic move that would throw Tamil Nadu's already fragile political situation into deeper uncertainty. According to media reports, party sources said on Thursday that TVK may push for a mass resignation of all its 107 MLAs if either the DMK or the AIADMK attempts to form the government, bypassing the single largest party in the assembly.

The warning has not been officially articulated by Vijay himself, but it reflects the growing frustration within the TVK camp as post-poll negotiations drag on without resolution and the numbers required for a majority remain just out of reach.

"The mandate is fractured, but the largest party cannot be ignored," a senior TVK functionary said, capturing the mood inside the party, as per the media reports.

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What Is Driving Threat

TVK's unease stems from reports that the DMK has opened backchannel talks with its long-standing rival, the AIADMK, in what the TVK believes is a coordinated attempt to prevent Vijay from taking office. The DMK won 59 seats in the April 23 elections, the AIADMK 47; neither has the numbers to form a government independently, but together they could potentially shut TVK out. Party leaders see recent signals from both Dravidian majors as precisely that kind of manoeuvre.

Also Read: Why did Congress dump DMK for Vijay’s TVK, what is it trying to gain from new alliance?

The Numbers

TVK won 108 seats, including two won by Vijay personally. Under constitutional rules, Vijay will vacate one seat, leaving the party's effective strength at 107. With Congress adding five members, the combined tally stands at 112, still six short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member House.

The six seats held by the two Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League are therefore critical. TVK General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar met state secretaries of the Left parties on Wednesday, seeking their backing. Separately, TVK representatives Arunraj and Mustafa met IUML national president Kader Mohideen to formally request support.

Mohideen confirmed the approach after the meeting and acknowledged Vijay's democratic right to stake a claim as leader of the single largest party. However, he made clear that the IUML would not move without consulting the DMK first. "We have been aligned with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliance for nearly 30 years. Any political decision we take will be after consulting the DMK leadership," he said, adding that discussions with MK Stalin were planned for later in the evening.

TVK has also been reaching out to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, though firm commitments from any of these parties are yet to materialise. Nirmal Kumar separately ruled out any possibility of seeking support from the BJP-led NDA, making clear the party would not turn to the saffron camp under any circumstances.

Two Meetings With Governor

Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Tuesday to stake a formal claim to form the government. The Governor reportedly indicated that TVK could only be invited once it demonstrated adequate numerical support in the assembly. Vijay returned for a second meeting on Wednesday, which lasted more than 40 minutes.

Following that meeting, the Governor's office issued a statement confirming that Vijay had acknowledged that TVK did not currently hold the required number of MLAs to independently form the government.

The next few days will determine whether the TVK can bridge the gap or whether the threat of mass resignation becomes something more than a warning.

Also Read: After second snub from Tamil Nadu Governor, Vijay's TVK reaches out to Left, IUML: Report

(With ANI inputs)