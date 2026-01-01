China closed 2025 with a record-breaking 92 orbital launches, a figure that has dominated global space coverage and revived familiar anxieties about relative space power. In much of the commentary, launch numbers have been treated as a shorthand for strategic superiority, with China portrayed as accelerating decisively ahead while others, including India, appear slower by comparison.

This reading is tempting—and incomplete.

Launch cadence is a visible metric, but it is not a decisive one. Space power is not defined by how many rockets leave the pad in a given year, but by what a nation can reliably place in orbit, sustain over time, protect in contested environments, and integrate into wider economic and security systems. Judged against those criteria, China’s record launch year reveals as much about the limits of numerical comparisons as it does about Beijing’s growing ambitions.

The seduction of numbers

Raw launch counts have an intuitive appeal. They are easy to track, easy to compare, and easy to dramatise. China’s surge is real and significant, driven by a combination of megaconstellation deployments, technology-demonstration missions, and a dense ecosystem of state-owned and quasi-commercial launch providers coordinated under the umbrella of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Yet numbers alone flatten crucial distinctions. A launch placing two experimental satellites into geostationary transfer orbit is counted the same as a launch delivering a fully operational navigation satellite or a high-value Earth-observation platform. A technology test that may never transition to operational service carries the same numerical weight as a mission underpinning national infrastructure.

The risk is not merely analytical sloppiness. It is strategic misreading. When numbers become proxies for power, they encourage reactive thinking—calls to “match” or “catch up”—without first asking what problem is actually being solved.

China’s model: scale as insurance

China’s space strategy increasingly treats scale as a form of insurance. Large constellations, frequent launches, and rapid in-orbit experimentation are designed to create redundancy in an environment Beijing already views as congested and contested. Civilian, commercial, and military functions are deliberately interwoven, allowing technologies to mature quickly through operational exposure rather than extended ground validation.

This approach has clear advantages. Frequent launches accelerate learning cycles. Failures are absorbed statistically rather than politically. New capabilities—rendezvous operations, on-orbit refuelling, space situational awareness payloads—are trialled in real conditions rather than simulated indefinitely.

But this model also reflects China’s institutional context. A centralised system can tolerate higher aggregate risk across a large portfolio of missions, provided overall momentum is maintained. It also reflects a willingness to prioritise presence and redundancy even where individual systems may be short-lived or iteratively replaced.

Seen in this light, China’s record year is less a singular achievement than a continuation of a broader philosophy: build mass in orbit, accept churn, and refine capabilities through constant use.

India’s model: assurance before abundance

India’s space programme follows a different logic. The Indian Space Research Organisation has historically prioritised mission assurance, cost discipline, and operational longevity over volume. Launches are fewer because each mission is expected to work, last, and deliver strategic or commercial value over many years.

India’s 2025 missions illustrate this clearly. They included navigation satellite replenishment, a flagship Earth-observation radar mission developed jointly with the United States, and a heavy-lift communications satellite placed into geostationary transfer orbit. These were not cadence-driven launches. They were infrastructure launches, designed to underpin navigation resilience, climate and security monitoring, and communications capacity.

This philosophy inevitably produces lower annual numbers. It also produces high credibility with international partners and customers, and a space architecture built around reliability rather than rapid replacement. In an era where satellites increasingly serve as invisible but essential public utilities, that distinction matters.

Two doctrines, not one race

The frequent framing of China and India as participants in a single space race obscures the reality that they are running different races altogether.

China is optimising for orbital density and redundancy in anticipation of future disruption. India is optimising for assured capability under fiscal, political, and regulatory constraints that favour stability over saturation. Neither approach is inherently superior. Each reflects national priorities, risk tolerance, and institutional design.

The danger arises when one doctrine is judged by the metrics of the other. India does not need to demonstrate relevance by matching China’s launch count any more than China would validate its strategy by adopting India’s conservative mission cadence.

Where the real challenge lies

If launch numbers are the wrong metric, where should attention be focused?

The answer lies in the operating environment itself. Low Earth orbit is becoming more crowded, more contested, and more opaque. Close-approach events are increasing. Debris risks are rising. Dual-use satellites blur the line between civilian infrastructure and strategic assets.

In this context, the decisive capabilities are not launch frequency alone, but space situational awareness, collision avoidance, rapid anomaly response, and the ability to replace or augment critical systems when needed. Responsive launch matters, but so does the industrial capacity to manufacture satellites predictably, the regulatory frameworks that enable private participation, and the command-and-control structures that integrate space assets into national decision-making.

India has begun addressing these areas through incremental but deliberate steps: industrialising launch vehicle production, transferring small-launch technologies to industry, and building policy frameworks that allow private firms to operate without diluting sovereign oversight. These are slower moves than headline-grabbing launch blitzes, but they are foundational ones.

Restraint as strategy

There is a tendency in strategic debates to equate restraint with hesitation. In space, restraint can also be a form of clarity. Not every domain rewards maximalism. Not every capability needs to be demonstrated through scale alone.

India’s space programme has, for decades, derived influence from trust—trust that missions will work, that satellites will last, and that partnerships will be honoured. That trust has translated into commercial launches, international collaborations, and a reputation that far exceeds what raw numbers might suggest.

China’s record launch year is an impressive logistical and industrial achievement. It is also a reminder that space power is multidimensional. Presence without persistence, volume without integration, and experimentation without restraint do not automatically translate into lasting advantage.

The real question for India is not whether it should chase China’s numbers, but whether it is building the capabilities required to operate confidently in a more crowded and competitive orbital environment. On that score, patience and selectivity may yet prove to be assets rather than liabilities.

In space, as in strategy more broadly, power is measured less by how often one acts than by how reliably one can depend on what has already been built.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. The views expressed in the article are those of the author.)