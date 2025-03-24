Massive 24% Salary Hike For Members Of Parliament: Check New Payout, Allowances, Pension Of MPs

The Union Government has announced a major appraisal for the Members of Parliament - the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, giving them a massive pay-hike of 24% on a pro-rata basis with effect from April 1, 2023. In an official announcement has notified the hike in salary, daily allowance, and pension of Members and former Members of Parliament.

The circular issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs reads, "In Exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 3 ad sub-section (1A) of section 8A of the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 (30 of 1954), the Central Government hereby notifies the increase in the salary, daily allowance, pension and additional pension of Members and Ex-Members of Parliament on the basis of Cost Inflation specified under clause (v) of the Explanation to section 48 of the Income-Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), with effect from 1st April, 2023."

What Will Be New Salary, Pension Of MPs?

As per the circular, the salaries of MPs will be revised from Rs 1,00,000 per month to Rs 1,24,000 per month.

When it comes to their daily allowance, the MPs will get Rs 2,500 instead of Rs 2,500.

The former Members of Parliament have also received a payout hike as their pension has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 31,000.

Pay Hike For MLAs

Before this, some state governments have hiked the salaries of their MLAs. Recently, the Karnataka government raised salaries of the state MLAs by 100% including that for the Chief Minister and Ministers.

Before Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah had hiked the constituency development funds for the MLAs from Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore.

The revision of MPs' salaries is based on inflation adjustments outlined in the Income-Tax Act of 1961. This measure is part of the Central Government's effort to align public sector earnings with the increasing cost of living nationwide.

These financial revisions are in line with a broader approach to ensuring that public officials' compensation remains adequate amid inflation. This process follows the legal provisions established under the Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954.