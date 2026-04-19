Massive anti-drug crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir: Around 50 peddlers held, poppy cultivation destroyed, several medical shops Sealed

Intensifying its war against drugs under the Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir campaign, the Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out a series of coordinated operations across the Kashmir Valley, leading to the arrest of around 50 drug peddlers, seizure of contraband substances, destruction of illegal poppy cultivation, and the sealing of several medical shops for regulatory violations.

In continuation of its sustained campaign against drug trafficking, J-K Police, under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan, conducted a comprehensive inspection drive of chemist shops and druggist establishments across the jurisdictions of Police Stations Awantipora, Sopore, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Budgam to ensure strict compliance with government regulations and prevent the misuse of pharmaceutical drugs.

During the drive, joint teams inspected stock registers, sale and purchase records, valid licenses, and other mandatory documents at various establishments. The objective was to detect irregularities and curb the illegal sale or misuse of medicines.

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Officials said that J&K Police arrested five drug peddlers in multiple operations in Anantnag and Sopore and recovered a significant quantity of contraband substances from their possession.

During searches, 2.590 kg of crushed charas-like substance (bhang bhoosa) and 3 kg of ground cannabis leaves, flowers, and seeds were recovered. In a separate raid by Police Station Bijbehara, 5.03 kg of charas powder-like substance was recovered from a residential house.

In Sopore, a drug peddler was apprehended under the jurisdiction of Police Station Panzalla during naka checking, and a charas-like substance was recovered and seized as per procedure.

Additionally, J-K Police arrested two drug peddlers in separate operations in Shopian and recovered substantial quantities of charas-like substance from their possession.

In another incident, a police team from Police Station Imamsahib intercepted an auto load carrier during routine naka checking. During the search, a substantial quantity of charas-like substance was recovered from the driver.

In Kulgam district, police arrested three drug peddlers in the Qazigund area, destroyed illegal poppy cultivation in Qaimoh, and sealed a medical shop in Devsar for regulatory violations. During the operations, 322 grams, 1.5 kg of charas, and 6.4 grams of a heroin-like substance were recovered.

All the accused have been arrested, and cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations. Further investigations are underway to dismantle the wider network.

Jammu and Kashmir Police reiterated its firm commitment to eradicating the drug menace and safeguarding youth from substance abuse. The police also appealed to the public to share information related to drug peddling, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

In addition, J-K Police, in collaboration with the Civil Administration, organized awareness programmes under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan across Kashmir. These programmes saw active participation from students, teachers, and officials. The initiative aimed to educate young people about the harmful effects of drug abuse and encourage a drug-free lifestyle. Speakers highlighted the growing threat of substance abuse and its impact on society, while urging students to act as ambassadors of awareness in their communities.