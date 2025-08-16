Massive Boulder Blocks Dhar Road In Udhampur, Clearance Operation Underway

A major traffic disruption occurred on Dhar road linking Lakhanpur and Udhampur on Saturday after a massive boulder fell onto the Darsoo area of Udhampur district. The roadblock led to a traffic jam that left hundreds of travellers, including truck drivers, stuck on both sides.

According to a report of ANI, Udhampur Deputy Traffic Inspector, Javed Kataria, said the landslide was triggered by continuous rainfall in the region. “Around 10:45 am, a big portion of the mountain broke off and fell on the road, completely blocking the route.

We have alerted the authorities and requested a boulder breaker to clear the debris. It may take at least six to seven hours to restore movement, Kataria said.

The sudden closure of the busy route has created difficulties for commuters and goods carriers. Traffic police have advised travellers to avoid the road until clearance work is completed.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is also reeling under a far more serious disaster. On Thursday, a massive cloudburst had triggered a flash flood in Kishtwar district, devastating the Chashoti area along the Machail Mata Yatra route. The disaster has claimed more than 60 lives, with several others reported missing.

Rescue teams including the Army, NDRF, SDRF, police, and local administration are carrying out large-scale operations in the affected area. Injured victims have been rushed to nearby district hospitals for treatment.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Kishtwar on Friday to review the situation. Speaking to reporters, he confirmed the death toll and said efforts are underway to trace the missing ones . “Around 60 bodies have been recovered so far. The number of missing persons is still being assessed. Once rescue operations are over, we will review whether preventive measures could have been taken as the Met Department had issued warnings,” he said.

The Chief Minister has also announced relief for the victims. Families of those who died will receive Rs 2 lakh each, while those who are seriously injured will be given Rs 1 lakh.

People with minor injuries will get Rs 50,000. Additionally, Rs 1 lakh will be provided for fully damaged houses, Rs 50,000 for severely damaged structures, and Rs 25,000 for partially damaged ones from the CM’s Relief Fund.

Authorities have urged people in rain-prone areas to remain cautious as the region continues to face unpredictable weather.