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NewsIndiaMassive counter-terror hunt launched across Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate Pakistani terrorists
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Massive counter-terror hunt launched across Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate Pakistani terrorists

Security forces are scouring the mountains and forests, from Jammu to Kashmir, to eliminate the newly infiltrated intruders and Pakistani terrorists. The intensified counter-terror combing operations follow a successfully foiled infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) on May 12, 2026, in which one-armed intruder was neutralised.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: May 18, 2026, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Massive counter-terror hunt launched across Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate Pakistani terrorists

Joint security forces have launched a massive, multi-area Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) across the dense forest stretches and higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s mountain areas. 

The intensified counter-terror combing operations follow a successfully foiled infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) on May 12, 2026, in which one-armed intruder was neutralised.

The Indian Army's Romeo Force, the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) mobilized following actionable intelligence regarding the presence of two to three newly infiltrated terrorist groups affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

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High-vigilance combing teams are covering more than five distinct tactical locations. This includes hinterlands, border belts, and rugged terrains spanning the Mankote, Mendhar, and Krishna Ghati sectors and the Gurez sector. 

Unconfirmed intelligence reports have also flagged the suspected tracking of a high-profile foreign, highly trained terrorist trying to establish a base in those regions to command the terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security personnel have deployed heavy reinforcements to establish multi-layered cordons around the suspect forest zones.

Armed checkpoints (nakas) are fully operational across major transit routes in Poonch and Bandipora, subjecting all passing vehicles and commuters to scans.

Ground units are utilizing drones and advanced aerial tracking systems to map the dense, difficult topography and eliminate blind spots. 

Residents are advised to maintain caution, comply with security protocols at active transit checkpoints, and promptly report any unfamiliar or suspicious activities to the nearest security installation.

Also Read: 'We've identified terror camps across LoC': Indian Army warns Pakistan of deep strikes on 'Op Sindoor' anniversary

Sources said, “Security officials said intelligence agencies had received specific inputs about the movement or presence of terrorists in the higher reaches, prompting the launch of the coordinated search operation.”

With summer approaching and snow beginning to melt in the higher reaches, several mountains passes traditionally used by infiltrators are reopening. In response, security forces have heightened surveillance, doubled the petrol, and strengthened deployment along both the LoC and the International Border to prevent infiltration attempts from across the border.

Recent intelligence reports already indicated that there are nearly 70 new terror launchpads made active across the LoC, where over 800-1000 terrorists are reportedly waiting for an opportunity to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir. In view of the threat perception, additional alertness has been maintained in north Kashmir as well as the Jammu division.

Security agencies have also noted a sharp decline in local recruitment into terror ranks in recent years. According to official data, only one local youth reportedly joined a terrorist organization since January 2025 till now. 

Officials believe this has compelled terror groups to increasingly rely on foreign terrorists which with the help of ISI are being pushed from across the border to disrupt the improving security situation and peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: ‘Want to stay on the map or become history?’ Why Army chief issues stern warning to Pakistan

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