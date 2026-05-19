Massive crackdown in J-K: Crores in Property seized, 7 peddlers arrested

Srinagar Police intensified the crackdown against drug trafficking and narcotics-related activities under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan, attached a residential house along with adjoining land measuring seven marlas worth approximately Rs 1.50 crore belonging to a notorious drug peddler, namely Owais Amin Denthoo, son of Mohd Amin Denthoo, resident of Parimpora.

The property has been attached under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act in connection with FIR No. 32/2026 U/S 8/22, 29 NDPS Act registered at Police Station Parimpora.

During investigation, it was established that the said property had been acquired through proceeds generated from illicit drug trafficking activities.

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Under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan, J&K Police carried out a series of anti-drug operations in Pulwama, Baramulla, Handwara and Anantnag districts, leading to the arrest of seven drug peddlers and the seizure of contraband substances.

In Pulwama, police conducted two separate Naka checking operations at Nikas near Uzrampathri Bridge and Hakripora. During the operations, two persons identified as Muzamil Ahmad Mir of Lassipora and Aamir Ahmad Sheikh of Tangpuna were apprehended after approximately 8.5 grams and 5.5 grams of heroin-like substance, respectively, were recovered from their possession.

In Baramulla, a police team during naka checking in the Fatehgarh area of Sheeri apprehended one accused identified as Sajad Ahmad Malik of Fatehgarh. During search, charas-like substance wrapped in corn husk was recovered from his possession.

Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of another accused, Mohd Shafi Lone of Malpora, an SRTC bus driver, from whom additional contraband was recovered. Preliminary investigation suggests that a government SRTC vehicle was being misused for transportation of narcotics. A case vide FIR No. 21/2026 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Sheeri.

In Anantnag district, police registered three separate cases during anti-drug operations in Sangam and Aishmuqam areas.

Acting on specific information, a police team raided a residential house in Ikhrajpora, Marhama, and recovered approximately 3.340 kilograms of charas powder-like substance. The accused identified as Manzoor Ahmad Shah, was not present during the raid, and efforts are ongoing to trace him.

In two additional Naka checks in Anantnag district, operations at Aishmuqam and Rangkadal, police apprehended two suspects after recovering around 17 grams and 13 grams of heroin-like substance, respectively. The accused were identified as Mudasir Ahmad Gilkar alias Uzain and Mehraj-u-Din Bala alias Pintu Bala, both residents of Aishmuqam area.

Police in Handwara achieved another significant success by apprehending a drug peddler during a high-alert Naka operation at Bagatpora area falling within the jurisdiction of Police Station Handwara. A suspicious individual was attempting to flee from the spot after noticing the Naka party, but with the prompt response, the police personnel swiftly chased and intercepted the suspect.

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During the subsequent personal search, officers recovered Spasmo-Proxyvon Plus and Bascogust contraband substances from his possession, exposing his involvement in illegal narcotics trafficking. The accused has been identified as Junaid Ahmad Dar's, son of Lal Mohd Dar, resident of Waskoora, Handwara.

Apart from these actions to ensure strict regulation of pharmaceutical establishments and prevent misuse of drugs, a joint inspection of chemist shops was conducted at various places along with the Drug Control Department.

During the inspection, discrepancies and violations were detected in one chemist shop, namely “Hamad Drug Store.”

Acting promptly, the Drug Inspector sealed the shop on the spot for non-compliance with prescribed norms and regulations.

Jammu Kashmir Police also registered three cases against illegal poppy cultivators in Anantnag involved in unlawful poppy cultivation in Pahalgam and Bijbehara areas.

Meanwhile, LG Manoj Sinha warned the narco-terror network, saying, “We will hunt you down even in your deepest hideouts.”

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday joined the ongoing Nasha-Mukt Jammu and Kashmir campaign in Pulwama and issued a stern warning to narco-terrorists and drug peddlers, asserting that law enforcement agencies would track them down even in their “deepest hideouts.”

Addressing a gathering during the anti-drug campaign, the Lieutenant Governor said the administration’s mission goes beyond arrests and aims at completely dismantling the narco-terror network operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We will hunt you down even in your deepest hideouts. Our mission is not just arrests but the destruction of the narco-terror empire and uprooting the very source from where this poison spreads,” he said.

The LG said that over the last 39 days, people across Jammu and Kashmir have united against the menace of drugs. Sinha stated that for decades, drug smuggling in Jammu and Kashmir was viewed merely as a local crime but stressed that people must now understand the direct connection between drug trafficking and terrorism.

“Drug smugglers destroy the future of our youth, while terror outfits use the money generated from narcotics to fund terrorism and radicalization in Jammu and Kashmir. Every drug deal not only ruins a young life but also finances violence against innocent citizens,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor said the administration remains committed to eradicating the drug menace from the Union Territory and ensuring that traffickers and peddlers have no space left to operate.

Highlighting the government’s crackdown, the LG informed that since April 11, nearly 897 drug smugglers and peddlers have been arrested across Jammu and Kashmir.

Recommendations have also been made for cancellation of passports of 18 traffickers, while driving licenses of 382 accused and registrations of 386 vehicles have been cancelled. 49 immovable properties linked to drug trafficking have been seized and 45 properties demolished during the ongoing drive.

Around 5,045 medical shops across both Jammu and Kashmir divisions have been inspected. Licenses of 225 drug stores have been suspended, 27 cancelled and FIRs lodged against six establishments for violations. He said.

Jammu and Kashmir have treated more than 52,000 patients so far, while over 100 helpline calls related to addiction are being received daily.

The LG also said that nearly 3.93 lakh awareness programs have been conducted across Jammu and Kashmir under the anti-drug campaign, with participation from millions of citizens.

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