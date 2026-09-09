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  • /Massive crane crashes at construction site in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, 10-15 workers feared trapped

Massive crane crashes at construction site in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, 10-15 workers feared trapped

A rescue operation is underway at the Kudasan site, with fire teams and ambulances deployed to help those trapped under the fallen machinery. Officials are also examining what caused the crane to collapse.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 11:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
Massive crane crashes at construction site in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, 10-15 workers feared trapped

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Massive crane crashes at construction site in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, 10-15 workers feared trapped
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