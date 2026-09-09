/Massive crane crashes at construction site in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, 10-15 workers feared trapped

Gandhinagar: Close on the heels of the deadly Satya Niketan building collapse in New Delhi, another construction-site accident has been reported in Gujarat, where a large crane came down at a building site in Gandhinagar's Kudasan area on Wednesday (September 9). Around 10 to 15 workers are feared trapped under the debris and parts of the fallen crane.
The accident took place while construction work was underway at the site. The crane suddenly collapsed, bringing down heavy sections of the machinery and debris into the area where workers were working.
The number of people trapped or injured has not been confirmed so far. Rescue teams have swung into action and begun clearing the debris to reach those believed to be underneath.
Local police and fire brigade teams reached the construction site after receiving information about the accident. More than four fire tenders have been sent to the area for the operation.
Ambulances have also been deployed near the site so that injured workers can be taken to hospital as soon as they are brought out.
Rescue personnel are removing the fallen crane and construction material carefully as they search for workers who may be trapped underneath. Heavy equipment is being used to clear the site and create access to the affected area.
Officials are yet to confirm the exact number of workers at the site when the crane collapsed. Their condition is also not known at this stage.
The cause of the crane collapse has not been established. Officials are expected to inspect the site and examine the equipment as part of the investigation.
The Gandhinagar accident comes days after a deadly building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan area. A five-storey building being used as a private student hostel collapsed on September 6, killing seven people and injuring several others.
Known as Hostel Days, the building was around 50 years old and had construction work underway, including work in the basement. Rescue teams spent hours searching through the rubble for people trapped inside.
Preliminary reports suggested possible structural damage during the construction work. The condition of the building's foundation and water accumulation at the site are also being examined.
Satya Niketan had witnessed another building collapse in April 2022. A three-storey house undergoing renovation collapsed, killing two labourers and injuring four others. The police later arrested the contractor who had hired the workers for the renovation work.
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