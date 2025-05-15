Massive Dust Storm Wreaks Havoc In Delhi-NCR: Disrupts Normal Life Amid Rising Heat

An enormous dust storm blew through Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, badly affecting visibility and air quality in the region. The sudden weather change, along with gusty winds, caused disruptions to day-to-day life, even as the city still grapples with sweltering heat.

Photographs from all over the capital — from places such as Akshardham and different parts of Noida — indicated a dense layer of dust lowering visibility and shrouding the skyline in a brown haze. The event comes after a temperature surge, when the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 40.2°C on Wednesday, 0.7 degrees above the normal seasonal average, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Special monitoring stations reported even more elevated readings: Aya Nagar reported 41.6°C, Palam reported 40.8°C, and the Ridge area reported 40.6°C. These very high temperatures, along with dry surface winds, resulted in perfect conditions for the dust storm.

Air Quality Deteriorates Further

At 8:30 AM on Thursday, air quality in most parts of Delhi fell to the poor category, with a number of stations in Punjabi Bagh, Sirifort, and Jahangirpuri measuring very poor levels. People, especially those with respiratory diseases, have been instructed to minimize outdoor activities.

Weather Forecast For May 15

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h later in the day. Delhi's temperature is expected to fluctuate between a minimum of 23°C and a maximum of 40°C, with humidity levels ranging from 22% to 58%.

Outlook For The Week

The IMD's long-range forecast suggests rising instability in weather conditions over northwestern India. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds (up to 50 km/h), is predicted in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh during May 18 to 20.

AQI Classification:

• 0–50: Good

• 51–100: Satisfactory

• 101–200: Moderate

• 201–300: Poor

• 301–400: Very Poor

• 401–500: Severe

With air quality at poor to very poor levels, residents are advised to wear masks, drink plenty of water, and limit exposure to outdoor conditions, particularly during periods of storm activity.



