A massive fire broke out at the Jungle Jamboree restaurant in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Monday, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and causing panic among locals.

The fire started around 2:01 PM, near the Rajouri Garden Metro Station. Delhi Fire Services responded quickly and dispatched a total of 10 fire tendersto the site to bring the blaze under control.

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out at a restaurant in the Rajouri Garden area. A total of 10 fire tenders are at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/YvIB3QLMMp — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

The fire reportedly began at the popular Jungle Jamboree restaurant, a well-known eatery in the bustling Rajouri Garden area. According to Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg, the fire call was received at 2:01 PM, and emergency teams were deployed without delay.

Firefighters worked relentlessly to douse the flames, but thick smoke quickly spread across the area, causing significant disruption.

Local shopkeepers and residents were reportedly alarmed as smoke began to engulf the surrounding buildings. Authorities cordoned off the area to allow firefighters to safely carry out their operations, while also ensuring the safety of the public.

Due to the intensity of the fire and the large volume of smoke, multiple fire engines were dispatched, with up to 10 fire tenders involved in the operation. The area was sealed off by authorities to avoid any accidents while the situation was being handled.



As of now, the exact cause of the fire remains unclear. Investigations are underway to determine whether the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction, cooking equipment, or another factor.

The authorities are continuing their efforts to ensure the fire is completely extinguished and that no further risks remain in the vicinity.

The fire created a tense situation for the local community, particularly due to its proximity to the Rajouri Garden Metro Station. While emergency operations were underway, nearby businesses and shops faced temporary closures due to safety concerns and the ongoing firefighting efforts.