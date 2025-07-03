Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Tirupati’s Govindarajaswamy Temple, No Casualties Reported
A Massive fire broke out near the iconic Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple causing widespread panic among devotees and locals.
Trending Photos
A Massive fire broke out near the iconic Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple in Tirupati district late last night, causing widespread panic among devotees and locals. As of now no casualties have been reported and the investigation is underway.
#BreakingNews : तिरुपति मंदिर परिसर के पास लगी आग, मंदिर परिसर के पास दुकान में लगी भीषण आग#TirupatiTemple #Fire | @akhileshanandd @Nidhijourno pic.twitter.com/L8JXaDi6Z7
July 3, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement