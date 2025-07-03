Advertisement
NewsIndia
TIRUPATI

Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Tirupati’s Govindarajaswamy Temple, No Casualties Reported

A Massive fire broke out near the iconic Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple causing widespread panic among devotees and locals. 

|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 09:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Tirupati's Govindarajaswamy Temple, No Casualties Reported

A Massive fire broke out near the iconic Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple in Tirupati district late last night, causing widespread panic among devotees and locals. As of now no casualties have been reported and the investigation is underway.

