Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Tirupati’s Govindarajaswamy Temple, No Casualties Reported

A Massive fire broke out near the iconic Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple in Tirupati district late last night, causing widespread panic among devotees and locals. As of now no casualties have been reported and the investigation is underway.

#BreakingNews : तिरुपति मंदिर परिसर के पास लगी आग, मंदिर परिसर के पास दुकान में लगी भीषण आग#TirupatiTemple #Fire | @akhileshanandd @Nidhijourno pic.twitter.com/L8JXaDi6Z7