Massive Fire Destroys Several Houses In Srinagar’s Habba Kadal Area

A massive fire broke out in the Karfali Mohalla area of Habba Kadal, Srinagar, during the night between Wednesday and Thursday. Reports indicate that the blaze gutted multiple residential houses and a godown, leaving several families homeless.

The fire started in the early hours of Thursday morning, with officials saying that the Fire and Emergency Services received a distress call around 2:30 a.m.

According to initial reports, nine residential houses and one godown were completely destroyed, while several adjoining structures sustained partial damage.

Fortunately, no loss of life or serious injuries was reported. However, the affected families lost their belongings, valuables, and important documents. The loss to property is being assessed and is estimated to be in crores.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel, assisted by police and local residents, rushed to the scene to control the blaze. The operation was hindered by the narrow lanes and congested nature of the neighborhood.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. Some reports suggest it may have originated from the godown, while others indicate it could have started in one of the residential houses.

Residents described a night of panic and chaos as they struggled to save their families and belongings. The affected families have appealed to the district administration for relief and rehabilitation assistance.