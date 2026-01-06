Massive Fire Engulfs Junkyard, Slum And Godown In Kashmir

The fire reportedly erupted in a junk yard containing scrapped vehicles and discarded materials and expanded to a slum creating sky high flams that further the expanded to a carpet and furnishings godown in the same locality.

A police Official said the flames erupted in a junk yard in the locality where scrapped vehicles and other discarded material belonging to non-local traders and workers had been stored. The fire spread rapidly because of the large quantities of scrap, paint, floor foam and carpets which created thick black plumes of smoke billowing into the sky, visible from several adjoining areas. As of the latest reports, no loss of life or injuries have been confirmed. While property of crores got damaged the real estimate is still being assessed. He added.

Witnesses said the blaze also spread to some nearby structures, heightening fear among local residents as the fire inched closer to residential pockets.

At least 8-10 Fire tenders were put on job by the Fire and Emergency Services Department to douse the flames. Firefighters and police worked to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjacent residential houses.

This incident follows a series of fires reported across the Kashmir Valley in the preceding 24 hours, including a residential fire in the Lal Bazar area earlier the same day.

The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known. “The reason behind the outbreak can be confirmed only after the fire is fully brought under control and a detailed investigation and assessment are carried out,” an official added.