Massive Fire Engulfs Mahakumbh In Prayagraj: 200 Tents Destroyed, One Injured | Video
Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh Mela Camp, where approximately 200 tents were reduced to ashes, along with belongings of the occupants.
Mahakumbh 2025: A massive fire broke out in the Mahakumbh area on Sunday, triggering chaos as flames engulfed several tents, leaving a trail of destruction. The incident occurred at the Geeta Press camp, where approximately 200 tents were reduced to ashes, along with belongings of the occupants.
One person sustained burn injuries in the blaze, according to Murli, who oversees operations at the Geeta Press camp. Emergency services rushed to the site.
अत्यंत दुःखद! #MahaKumbh में आग लगने की घटना ने सभी को स्तब्ध कर दिया।
प्रशासन तुरंत राहत और बचाव कार्य सुनिश्चित कर रही है ।
माँ गंगा से सभी की सुरक्षा के लिए प्रार्थना है pic.twitter.com/Msg6MGIvUE — MahaKumbh 2025 (@MahaaKumbh) January 19, 2025
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of a massive fire that broke out in Prayagraj's Mahakumbh area, causing extensive damage and sparking panic.
The fire brigade swiftly responded to the incident, managing to bring the blaze under control before it could spread further. As per the Chief Minister’s instructions, senior officials have reached the site to oversee relief operations and assess the situation.
This is a developing story.
