MAHA KUMBH 2025

Massive Fire Engulfs Mahakumbh In Prayagraj: 200 Tents Destroyed, One Injured | Video

Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh Mela Camp, where approximately 200 tents were reduced to ashes, along with belongings of the occupants.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2025, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Massive Fire Engulfs Mahakumbh In Prayagraj: 200 Tents Destroyed, One Injured | Video Picture source: 'X'

Mahakumbh 2025: A massive fire broke out in the Mahakumbh area on Sunday, triggering chaos as flames engulfed several tents, leaving a trail of destruction. The incident occurred at the Geeta Press camp, where approximately 200 tents were reduced to ashes, along with belongings of the occupants.

One person sustained burn injuries in the blaze, according to Murli, who oversees operations at the Geeta Press camp. Emergency services rushed to the site.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of a massive fire that broke out in Prayagraj's Mahakumbh area, causing extensive damage and sparking panic.

The fire brigade swiftly responded to the incident, managing to bring the blaze under control before it could spread further. As per the Chief Minister’s instructions, senior officials have reached the site to oversee relief operations and assess the situation.

This is a developing story.

