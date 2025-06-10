Advertisement
DELHI FIRE ACCIDENT

Massive Fire Engulfs Shabad Apartment In Delhi's Dwarka Sector 13, Eight Fire Tenders Deployed | VIDEO

A massive fire broke out at Shabad Apartment in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 13, prompting eight fire tenders to respond. Cause unknown, no casualties reported.

Fire Engulfs Shabad Apartment In Delhi's Dwarka Sector 13

A fire erupted in a seventh-floor flat at Sabad Apartments in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 13 on Tuesday morning, prompting a swift response from fire officials. Eight fire tenders are currently battling the blaze, with the cause and extent of injuries or damage yet to be determined.

Firefighting Efforts Underway

The Delhi Fire Service received a distress call at 10:01 AM reporting the fire at the residential complex near MRV School. Eight fire tenders were immediately dispatched, and firefighting operations are ongoing. Police, fire department personnel, and ambulances are on-site to manage the situation and ensure resident safety.

Unknown Cause And Impact

Fire officials stated that the cause of the blaze remains unclear, and details regarding injuries or property damage are still unconfirmed. Authorities have urged residents to avoid the area to facilitate emergency operations. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

More details are awaited...

 

