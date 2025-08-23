Massive Fire Erupts In Punjab’s Hoshiarpur After LPG Tanker Accident; 1 Dead

One person was killed after a massive fire broke out in Mandiala village of Hoshiarpur district, ANI reported.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said the blaze is suspected to have started after a road accident in an industrial area involving an LPG tanker.

"The fire broke out, probably due to a road accident. Patients with burn injuries have been admitted to the hospital. One casualty has been reported. It appears that a gas leak occurred following a road accident involving a gas tanker. This is an industrial area, so there may be some migrants who are injured here," Jain said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | A massive fire broke out in Mandiala village of Hoshiarpur in Punjab. According to Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain, it is suspected that the fire was caused by a road accident in an industrial area involving an LPG tanker, and one casualty has been reported. Fire… pic.twitter.com/JMZYi4VT3J — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025

Punjab Minister Ravjot Singh inspected the accident site and later met victims at the hospital, assuring that the government would extend full assistance to the affected families.

"The situation is such that it cannot be described. A very tragic accident has happened. It is not yet known how many people are missing. People are saying that a tanker hit a car, after which a blast occurred because gas leaked. The fire has spread widely," Singh said.