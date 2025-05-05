Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2895722https://zeenews.india.com/india/massive-fire-in-kanpur-building-two-dead-three-critical-say-police-2895722.html
NewsIndia
KANPUR FIRE

Massive Fire In Kanpur Building: Five Dead Including Three Kids; Blaze Under Control

Five people were taken out of the building in very critical condition of which two have died. All of them have succumbed to their injuries.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 05, 2025, 06:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Massive Fire In Kanpur Building: Five Dead Including Three Kids; Blaze Under Control

Kanpur Fire: A massive fire erupted on Sunday in a six-storey leather factory located in the Chaman Ganj area of Kanpur, officials reported. Firefighters are currently on the scene, and efforts to extinguish the blaze are ongoing. Five people were taken out of the building in very critical condition of which two have died. All of them have succumbed to the injuries.

Earlier, ADCP Central Kanpur, Rajesh Srivastava said, "5 people have been sent to the hospital; they will be medically examined. There is very little chance of their survival. The search operation is ongoing..."

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed into the service to carry out the relief and rescue operations in the Chaman Ganj area where a massive fire broke out on Sunday. 

Fire department officials said that dousing operations are underway, and the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK