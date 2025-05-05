Massive Fire In Kanpur Building: Five Dead Including Three Kids; Blaze Under Control

Kanpur Fire: A massive fire erupted on Sunday in a six-storey leather factory located in the Chaman Ganj area of Kanpur, officials reported. Firefighters are currently on the scene, and efforts to extinguish the blaze are ongoing. Five people were taken out of the building in very critical condition of which two have died. All of them have succumbed to the injuries.

Earlier, ADCP Central Kanpur, Rajesh Srivastava said, "5 people have been sent to the hospital; they will be medically examined. There is very little chance of their survival. The search operation is ongoing..."

#WATCH | Kanpur, UP | Rescue operations continue at the building where a fire broke out in the Chaman Ganj area of ​​the city. SDRF and police officials are at the spot. pic.twitter.com/IAj4atSyQ4 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2025

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed into the service to carry out the relief and rescue operations in the Chaman Ganj area where a massive fire broke out on Sunday.

Fire department officials said that dousing operations are underway, and the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.