Massive Power Outage In Faridabad, Thousands Without Electricity For Hours; DHBVN Unresponsive

Faridabad Power Cut: A massive power outage plunged large parts of Faridabad into darkness on Thursday evening after a sudden storm and heavy rainfall lashed the city. The disruption, which began late in the evening, has left thousands of residents without electricity for over five hours, with no official word from the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) as frustration mounts.

According to local reports and social media accounts, the severe weather caused damage to the power infrastructure in several areas. Fallen electricity poles, snapped supply wires, and damaged transformers are believed to be the primary causes behind the extended blackout. However, the exact extent of the damage remains unconfirmed as DHBVN officials have yet to release a statement or respond to public queries.

Areas such as Sector 21B, 536, Sector 21, Sector 32, Sector 49, Sector 88 and other areas of Faridabad have reported complete power cuts since the storm hit. Residents took to social media to vent their anger, tagging the official DHBVN handles. Despite multiple posts and calls for assistance, the electricity department has remained unresponsive, further fuelling public outrage.

@DHBVNL what's wrong with you people?....Here in sector 88 near Amrita hospital, there is no electricity for the last 6 hours,Is this why we pay tax? Shame on you.@DC_Faridabad @MinOfPower @PMOIndia@NayabSainiBJP @KPJBJP — Nikhil Tripathi (@NikhilT52612779) May 16, 2025

The lack of communication from DHBVN has raised serious questions about emergency preparedness and infrastructure resilience in the region, especially during seasonal storms. With no official timeline for power restoration, residents are left in the dark—both literally and figuratively.

Local authorities are yet to provide an official response or expected resolution time. As the city reels under blackout and humidity, citizens continue to demand accountability and transparency from the power utility provider.