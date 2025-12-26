Massive Search Operations Launched In South Kashmir After Suspicious Movement Caught On CCTV

Massive search operations were launched in South Kashmir after CCTV footage showed two suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists moving through a market area in Anantnag. The footage, which surfaced on Wednesday, captured the two individuals roaming in Dangarpora market in Anantnag district, prompting security forces to launch a large-scale hunt in and around the area.

One of the terrorists seen in the CCTV footage has been identified as Mohammad Lateef Bhat, a resident of Khrewan in Kulgam district. He reportedly joined Lashkar-e-Taiba’s shadow outfit, the Kashmir Revolution Army (KRA), in November this year. Following the sighting, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army quick reaction teams, and the CRPF were immediately rushed to the area.

An intense search operation was carried out in the Dangarpora and Qazibagh areas of the town till late evening on Wednesday. On Thursday, searches were extended to at least three locations, including Dantar and Mattan; however, the terrorist remains absconding.

A large-scale search operation has been launched across multiple areas of South Kashmir following reports of suspicious movement captured on CCTV cameras.

Security forces, including the police, Army and other agencies, have intensified checks and area domination exercises to track down the terrorists and ensure public safety. Based on specific inputs, house-to-house searches are being conducted at select locations, while entry and exit points in certain areas have been placed under heightened surveillance to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, anti-terror operations are also being carried out in forested and mountainous regions of South Kashmir.

Officials said these operations are part of routine area sanitisation measures as well as a preventive security exercise following recent inputs about suspicious movements.