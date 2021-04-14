Massive spike of 1.84 lakh new COVID-19 cases take India's total count to 1.38 crore

New Delhi: A massive spike of 1.84 lakh new COVID-19 cases took India's total coronavirus count to 1.38 crore, as per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (April 14, 2021).

India reported 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases alongside 82,339 recoveries and 1,027 deaths in the last 24 hours. The unprecedented surge in infections has taken the country's active count to 13,65,704.