हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Massive spike of 1.84 lakh new COVID-19 cases take India's total count to 1.38 crore

The unprecedented surge in infections has taken the country's active count to 13,65,704.  

Massive spike of 1.84 lakh new COVID-19 cases take India&#039;s total count to 1.38 crore
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: A massive spike of 1.84 lakh new COVID-19 cases took India's total coronavirus count to 1.38 crore, as per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (April 14, 2021).

India reported 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases alongside 82,339 recoveries and 1,027 deaths in the last 24 hours. The unprecedented surge in infections has taken the country's active count to 13,65,704.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

LIVE: JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani to hold public meetings, roadshows in West Bengal today

Must Watch

PT12M47S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day